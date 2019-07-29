Avnet India Receives Accolades for Best Workplace Practices

BANGALORE, INDIA – Media OutReach – 29 JULY, 2019 – Avnet India recently received several accolades for its workplace practices across India. The recognition was accorded to Avnet by different institutions that assessed Avnet’s workplace culture, as well as its practices towards enriching the overall well-being of its employees.

Avnet India was certified as the ‘Best Workplace in Electronics, India’, by the Great Place to Work Institute. This recognition was presented after Avnet India received the Great Place to Work award for two consecutive years, having topped assessment charts that evaluated more than 300 certified organizations in India. This certification assessed Avnet’s employee life-cycle and people practices before recognizing Avnet as a preferred workplace, specifically in India’s highly-competitive electronics industry.

“This is an important recognition for Avnet,” said Ramani Sundaresan, Managing Director, Avnet India. “As a leading global technology solutions provider, Avnet is more than just the best in our industry and a leader with strong business practices. This award confirms our belief that we are performing well in employee engagement and it further strengthens our commitment to have a great culture and workplace.”





Avnet also received two accolades from the HR Excellence Awards in 2019. Organized by People First, Avnet won Leading Practices in Health & Well-being, and Leading Practices in Employee Engagement. The two awards are a result of Avnet’s clear focus on the health and well-being of its employees through customized programs that cover its cohorts across all generations, along with specialized programs that address the workplace and personal needs of millennial employees.

“As a 98-year old organization, Avnet continues to ensure that our people programs are relevant and engaging. These industry recognitions are testament to our best people practices and we would like to dedicate these awards to all of our colleagues,” said Willis Langford, HR Director, Avnet India.





Avnet was listed in Forbes India as India’s Top 50 Companies with Great People Managers. Debasis Panda, Associate Marketing Director, Avnet India also sits among the top 100 of India’s Great People Managers. To ascertain the country’s top managers, the Great Manager Institute commissioned two studies across 5,233 registered managers in 408 organizations. Panda, based in Avnet’s Bengaluru, Karnataka office, believes that a great manager leads by example while offering a culture and workplace environment where employees are able to maximize their potential. Visit Avnet’s Core Values to learn more.





About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.