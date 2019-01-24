Avnet Named to FORTUNE’s “Most Admired Companies”

Industry recognition affirms Avnet’s commitment to growth and transformation

PHOENIX – Media OutReach – 24 January 2019 – FORTUNE magazine today named Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for 2019. This marks the 14th time the global technology solutions provider has been recognized by FORTUNE for its strong reputation. Based on a survey of executives, directors and analysts, Avnet ranks among the most admired companies in the category of “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment.”

“Our core values inspire us to evolve, transform and deliver innovative technology solutions that enable companies around the world to succeed,” said Bill Amelio, Chief Executive Officer, Avnet. “This recognition honors our employees and the unique technology ecosystem Avnet provides for our customers that helps them bring new innovations to market faster, easier and at a lower cost. It’s also a testament to the commitment we have to our customers, suppliers, shareholders and employees. We are incredibly proud to once again be named to FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies.”

FORTUNE ranks the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, based on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. To make the list, a company’s score must rank in the top half of their industry. The full list of FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies is available at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.