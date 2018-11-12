Avnet Named Top 10 International Branded Distributor for 17th Year

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 12, 2018 – For its outstanding performance and positive contributions to China’s electronics industry, Avnet Asia Pacific has once again been named a Top 10 International Branded Distributor by ASPENCORE’s Electronics Supply & Manufacturing-China (ESM-China). This year marks the 17th consecutive year that the global technology solutions company received this award.









Mr. Ken Lee, Senior Sales Director, Avnet China, on stage accepting the award for Avnet at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards Program in Shenzhen

“Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex with the advent of digitalization, the Internet of Things (IoT) and shifting consumer expectations, among other factors. Avnet is honored that our partners and industry professionals worldwide have once again recognized our end-to-end ecosystem and vast product development capabilities, in addition to our design and supply chain experience and logistics network, for helping them navigate the challenges within our industry,” said Prince Yun, sales president at Avnet Asia.

Avnet Asia Pacific received the award at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards last week, hosted by ASPENCORE. The event was held in conjunction with the Global Distribution & Supply Chain Leaders’ Summit.

The Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards recognize distributors that have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation, customer service, technical support and promotion of the electronics industry chain in China. This year, the program included an international judging panel of managers, engineers, and purchasing professionals, who voted online for their top distributors.

Avnet is committed to developing supply chain solutions and providing services that are scalable and tailored to the needs of its customers to help reduce costs, streamline materials management processes, and improve information flows. These competitive advantages are made possible by utilizing Avnet’s vast distribution channels, global reach, and highly localized support that provide end-to-end connectivity and integration for customers. Along with its design and engineering expertise, Avnet supports its customers at every stage of the product lifecycle.

Earlier in June, Avnet was ranked in the top 10 of the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 in the High-Tech industry category for the second consecutive year, further recognition of the company’s supply chain excellence.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.