Avnet Recognized in Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 Results for 2018 in High Tech Industry Category

PHOENIX – Media OutReach – 24 JULY 2018 – Demonstrating its continued expertise in developing and managing strategic, value-enhancing supply chain solutions, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology company, has been recognized by research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. as a high-tech supply chain organization. Avnet believes its unique ability to deliver rapidly scalable, globally available and customized supply chain solutions is why the company was ranked in the top 10 of the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 Results 1 list in the High-Tech industry category.

Each year, Gartner determines “the companies to include in the Supply Chain Top 25 study by starting with the combined Fortune Global 500 and Forbes Global 2000 lists”1 and compiles the Top 25 Supply Chain ranking, as well as ratings for vertical markets, including high tech, life sciences, industrial, retail, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

“There has been a great deal of fanfare over the past several years about the ‘democratization’ of technology development and manufacturing, but one aspect of this potentially game-changing trend that is infrequently discussed is the way in which it has elevated the strategic role supply chain and operations must now play to differentiate an organization’s products and services,” said Avnet senior vice president Lynn Torrel, who heads up the Velocity group. “Avnet is very proud to be recognized by Gartner for its high tech supply chain initiatives.”

Avnet’s supply chain group, Velocity, manages large elements of the technology supply chain for many companies that are perennially recognized by Gartner for their supply chain solutions. Velocity was recently named a semi-finalist for Gartner’s 2018 High-Tech Manufacturing Supply Chainnovators award.2 These awards recognize unconventional, innovative and high-impact supply chain initiatives in the healthcare, high-tech manufacturing and consumer/retail sectors.

“The Supply Chain Top 25 is the preeminent ranking of supply chain leaders. The ranking is comprised of two main components: a quantitative measurement of business performance and a qualitative representation of both peer and Gartner analyst opinions. These two components are combined into a total composite score which ultimately determines the ranking. The ranking is revealed each year at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference.3 We believe this recognition is a testament to Avnet’s supply chain expertise, including sustainability. With a comprehensive ecosystem that reduces the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market, Avnet helps customers from start to finish maximize return on their technology investments.”

Gartner Industry Recognition of Avnet :

2016 Gartner, Supply Chain Top 25: High Tech, August 2016 — Honorable Mention

2015 Gartner, Supply Chain Top 25: High Tech, August 2015 — Ranked #9

2014 Gartner, Supply Chain Top 25, High Tech, August 2014 — Ranked #10 (First Technology Distributor to be Included in the Top 25 List of High Tech Supply Chains)

Avnet’s commitment to supply chain excellence is also evidenced by their ongoing commitment to sharing insights though contributed articles, at conferences, and through its own digital journal, Supply Chain Navigator .





