Avnet to Showcase Connected IoT Ecosystem at Japan IT Week 2019

Avnet to exhibit latest end-to-end IoT solutions to simplify IoT development and deployment

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – APRIL 4, 2019 – Avnet, a leading global technology solutions provider, will showcase the latest Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at the IoT/M2M Expo of “Japan IT Week 2019” in Tokyo. During the three-day event from April 10-12, Avnet will introduce smart, market-ready IoT solutions that simplify IoT complexities for customers to reduce time to market, provide artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge, as well as edge-to-cloud solutions for applications that require secure connectivity.

With the evolving technology landscape and cross-functional implementation, deploying IoT is often more complex than traditional design projects. Thus, customers need a highly experienced, collaborative partner that can bring together a wide range of ecosystem partners including system integrators, service providers, device manufacturers, cloud platform providers, and components suppliers to build a solid business case for IoT. Avnet’s connected ecosystem plays a pivotal role in solving challenges of IoT development and deployment for customers of all sizes and across most industries, to reduce the IoT complexities of their solutions, speed up time to market and lower costs.

During the event, Avnet will showcase simultaneous localization and mapping technology with a robotic operating system on the Ultra96 Board designed by Avnet, which allows an autonomous vehicle to identify its coordinates as well as to detect and avoid obstacles on the roads.

At Avnet’s booth (West 9-37) the company will present interactive IoT solutions in the technology areas of Autonomous Driving, Smart Cloud, Smart Factory, Smart Building, Smart Monitoring, Smart Surveillance, and Smart Health. Together with its partners, Avnet will demonstrate the latest IoT solutions:

Honeywell — Object speed and position detection for smart factory

Maxim Integrated — Heartbeat and electrocardiogram monitoring

NXP Semiconductors/Nordic Semiconductor — BLE mesh smart lighting

QuickLogic — Vibration detection for smart building

Seiko NPC — Object detection by infrared radiation

Silex Technology — Object detection and wireless network solution for smart factory

TE Connectivity — Water level, temperature and humidity monitoring empowered by LoRa

Xilinx — Smart camera for face and people detection, motion capture and smart video streaming solutions

A series of hourly presentation sessions will be held on site to introduce Avnet’s latest IoT solutions from intelligent edge to IoT security with its partners.

At Microsoft’s booth West18-18, Avnet will also showcase the “Avnet Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit”. Azure Sphere is a groundbreaking new solution developed for creating highly-secured, internet-connected IoT devices that are powered by microcontroller units (MCUs). Avnet is Microsoft’s lead partner for Azure Sphere and the first to distribute the product.

The 28th Japan IT Week 2019 is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors across three days from a wide range of industries including Mobile & Communication, Social Infrastructure, Retail, Wholesale, Medical & Healthcare, and Agriculture.

Event overview

Date: April 10-12, 2019

Venue: Tokyo Big Site (Tokyo, Japan)

Avnet Booth: West 9-37

Organizer: Read Exhibition Japan

Website: http://www.japan-it.jp/haru/

