Avocado chunks recalled in 15 states after a bag tests positive for listeria

source Rob Ludacer

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods has issued a recall of bags of Signature Select frozen avocado chunks over a possible listeria contamination.

The recalled products were distributed in 15 states at the following stores: Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions, and Vons.

The recall was issued after a bag of the avocado chunks tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods has recalled bags of frozen avocado chunks over a possible listeria contamination.

“Nature’s Touch is issuing this voluntary recall based on strict precautionary measures after the company was informed by the FDA that a routine sampling program found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample bag of the product,” the company said in a recall notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration’s website on Wednesday.

The recall covers 12-ounce bags of Signature Select frozen avocado chunks with a “best before” date of October 11, 2020.

source Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods

It was distributed in 15 states at the following stores: Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions, and Vons.

The states where the product was sold include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas, and Utah.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.