Avocado-related injuries sent 8,900 Americans to the ER last year

INSIDER analyzed government data and found 152 instances of avocado-related hospital visits last year.

But the true number of avocado-related ER visits is closer to 8,900, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission told INSIDER.

Most of those hurt were injured while cutting avocados, although at least one slipped off a stool while picking them.

People injured by avocados are typically female, Caucasian, and millennial-aged.

First, avocados were blamed for preventing millennials from buying homes. Then they were used as fake grenades in bank robberies. Now they’re responsible for thousands of emergency room visits each year.

An INSIDER analysis of injuries reported to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) national injury database – a collection of data from a sample of emergency room visits across the country – found 152 mentions of avocados in 2018, and 117 mentions in 2017.

Because the database only includes incidents reported from 96 hospitals, the actual number of avocado injuries in the US is likely to be much higher. According to a calculation made by the agency’s Epidemiology team and shared with INSIDER, the official estimate is 8,900 avocado-related ER visits in 2018.

Nearly all of those visits were due to lacerations and injuries to hands and fingers, caused while cutting avocados – although there was at least one instance of someone slipping off of a stool while picking avocados as well.

Avocados have been deemed a danger to the public before. In 2017, British reports described an epidemic of “avocado hand” after a surgeon London surgeons told The Times that they were treating a growing number of patients who had accidentally sliced into their hands while cutting avocados at home.

The US’s estimated 8,900 avocado-related hospital visits in 2018 would equate to more than 160 per week, and approximately 24 per day nationwide.

INSIDER’s analysis found that over 70% of the injuries were sustained by women, and, in cases where race was reported, 80% of injuries were sustained by white people. The oldest person to visit the ER for an avocado-related laceration was 75, and the youngest was 8. Most of those hurt by avocados were, in fact, millennials.

“A lot of times folks will try to remove the avocado pit with a carving knife or have their fingers wrapped around the avocado while they’re cutting. Both of those techniques could lead to a bad cut and a trip to the ER,” Joe Galbo, the CPSC’s social media specialist, told INSIDER.

Ever since “avocado hand” became a thing, Galbo’s team has periodically been posting an avocado warning message – inspired by a Nicolas Cage quote from “The Rock” – to the agency’s Twitter page.

“We know it’s not as cool as using a knife, but removing the pit with a spoon is the best way to stay safe while cooking with avocado,” he said.

