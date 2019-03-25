Avocados are being recalled in 6 states after a batch tested positive for listeria

caption Avocados have been recalled in six states. source Apeel Sciences

Henry Avocado Corporation has issued a recall for whole avocados over listeria concerns.

The recall impacts avocados shipped to Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

A California avocado grower is recalling whole avocados sold to stores in six states over a possible listeria contamination.

“Henry Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility,” the company announced Saturday.

All shipments from the packing facility, including conventional and organic avocados, are subject to the recall, the company said.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Henry Avocado Corporation said there have been no reports of illnesses tied to the possible contamination.

Conventional avocados impacted by the recall carry stickers with label “Bravocado.” Organic avocados impacted by the recall show “California” on the label.