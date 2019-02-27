You can now buy sneakers that look like avocado toast for $130

caption It’s avocado on toast, for your feet. source Saucony

You can now buy avocado toast sneakers for $130.

The shoes are created by US retailer Saucony.

With these sneakers to take you from the gym to brunch, now all your millennial dreams can come true.

What does it take to be a true millennial cliché? A love of wellness? A passion for brunch? An inability to get onto the housing ladder?

Millennials’ penchant for avocados has been blamed for the generation’s difficulty becoming homeowners, so why not take things to the next level by dropping $130 on avocado toast sneakers?

Yes, you can now buy sneakers designed to look like avocado on toast.

The Men’s Shadow 6000 Avocado Toast are made by Saucony, and targeted at both male and female brunch aficionados.

“Holy Saucamole!” the website description reads.

“Celebrate your health kick with the delicacy of the exclusive ‘Avocado Toast’ Shadow 6000.

“Featuring toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining, and the ‘Saucamole’ shout out on the heel. It’s everything you avo-wanted, even if the guac is extra.”

Next time you find yourself struggling to muster the energy to see a workout class through to the end, imagine having avocado toast on your feet to remind you of the glorious bounty that will be yours to enjoy afterwards.

They’re truly the shoes no one knew they needed.

This isn’t the first time Saucony has created a food-inspired shoe – back in 2014 the US retailer created a burger sneaker, featuring panels in all the colours of a classic burger: ketchup red, bun brown, and lettuce green.