Avoid visiting your extended family, PM Lee says. Here are the 5 key Covid-19 measures Singapore announced on Apr 3

The battle against Covid-19 will be a long fight. “But if any country can see this through, it is Singapore,” the nation’s Prime Minister said in an address on Friday (Apr 3) afternoon.

Describing the next few weeks as “pivotal”, the PM announced a slew of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

These “circuit breaker” measures will last one month in the first instance, and are being implemented due to the rise in new Covid-19 cases in the Republic.

While many of the new cases were initially imported from overseas, there has been a spike in locally-transmitted cases, the PM noted.

“Furthermore, despite our good contact tracing, for nearly half of these cases, we do not know where or from whom the person caught the virus,” he said.

This suggests that there are more people out there who are infected, but who have not been identified and could be passing the virus to others unknowingly, he added.

“Looking at the trend, I am worried that unless we take further steps, things will gradually get worse, or another big cluster may push things over the edge,” he said. This is why more drastic measures are needed.

But even after these stepped-up measures, the number of cases will quite likely still go up in the next few days, he warned.

“They can be cases who have already been infected earlier, except they have not yet shown symptoms, or gone to see their doctor,” he said.

“But if we keep our efforts up, within a few weeks we should be able to bring the numbers down, and get into a more sustainable position,” he added.

From the closure of workplaces to the restriction of movement outside one’s home, here are five key announcements the premier made on Friday.

1. Most workplaces to close

“If the person can work from home, he should do so,” PM Lee said. The Straits Times

From Tuesday (April 7), most workplaces will be closed.

“If the person can work from home, he should do so,” PM Lee said.

The only workplaces that will remain open are those that run essential services – food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services – and key economic sectors.

This means hawker centres, wet markets and supermarkets will remain open. Food delivery services will also continue, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing later explained.

“People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place,” the PM said.

But those who are not able to do so, such as foreign workers in construction who live in dormitories, the PM said arrangements will be made to look after them.

“We have to ensure that most of our workforce stays at home and limit their physical interaction to as few people as possible,” he added.

2. All schools will conduct full home-based learning

Starting Wednesday, all schools and institutes of higher learning will shift to full home-based learning, the PM said.

He added that the one day of home-based learning on April 1 had gone smoothly, with teething issues being resolved.

All preschool and student care centres will also be closed, but will still provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements, he added.

3. Movement restrictions will start

Gatherings should be confined to one’s household, and people should avoid visiting even their extended families who live apart from them, the PM said. SPH

To reduce movement and spread of the coronavirus, PM Lee said people should stay at home as much as possible, avoid socialising with others outside of their own households, and also to leave their homes only to do essential things.

This means that gatherings should be confined to one’s household, and that people should avoid visiting even their extended families who live apart from them, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.

Essential activities include going out to buy food at markets, restaurants and hawker centres. It also includes exercising in the neighbourhood park, as long as social distancing rules are observed.

Noting that this “is very hard to do”, PM Lee said that the “spirit of these measures is to get all of us to minimise physical contact”.

“If we don’t go out, if we avoid contact with others, then the virus won’t be able to spread. It is as simple as that,” he said, adding that “it will help if we all adjust our habits”.

In a follow-up briefing, Minister Chan also urged Singaporeans to bring their own clean containers when going out to buy takeout food.

To encourage social distancing, more Safe-Distancing Ambassadors will be deployed to discourage crowding.

“I hope you will also understand why we all have to take social distancing extremely seriously in this period. This is the only effective way to slow the transmission of the virus, so that we gradually bring our numbers down,” PM Lee said.

The PM also assured the nation that there will be enough food supply.

“You can still shop at the supermarket or wet market and you need not rush to stock up for weeks at a time,” he said.

4. More support on top of existing S$55 billion package

Additional support for households and businesses will be announced in Parliament on Monday. These will be on top of the S$55 billion package already announced.

The upcoming Parliamentary session will also see lawmakers legislate that landlords must pass on property tax rebates fully to their tenants.

New temporary legislation will also be implemented to let businesses and individuals defer certain contractual obligations for a period, such as paying rent, repaying loans, or completing work.

5. Face masks are no longer discouraged

From April 5, the Government will distribute reusable masks to all households. The Straits Times

The PM said that the Government will no longer discourage people from wearing face masks due to the changing situation and based on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) new guidelines.

He said: “We now think there are some cases out there in the community going undetected, though probably still not that many.

“We also now have evidence that an infected person can show no symptoms, and yet still pass on the virus to others.”

Wearing a mask may help to protect others – in case a carrier is unaware of being infected – and can also help the vulnerable protect themselves a little bit better, he said.

From April 5, the Government will distribute reusable masks to all households, although it will still conserve surgical masks for healthcare workers.

“But remember, mask or no mask, you still need to wash your hands, and keep a safe distance away from other people,” he said.

