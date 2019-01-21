People are angry about an Avon ad which said ‘dimples are cute on your face’ but ‘not on your thighs’

caption You can’t moisturise away your cellulite. source Shutterstock/kitzcorner

Avon has been criticised for advertising a range of anti-cellulite products with the line: “Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs).”

Critics of the promotional material claim the ads shame women for normal features of their bodies.

The brand has now apologised for the promotion.

Avon has apologised for an advert which read: “Dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs).”

The global beauty and fashion brand was widely criticised for the marketing material, which people believe shamed women over their cellulite.

Research shows that 80-90% of women have cellulite, so, it’s perfectly normal.

The ad was brought to wider attention after it was shared by “The Good Place” actress and body positivity advocate, Jameela Jamil.

“Stop shaming women about age, gravity, and cellulite,” Jamil wrote on Twitter. “They’re inevitable, completely normal things.”

You can see the ad in her tweet below:

And yet EVERYONE has dimples on their thighs, I do, you do, and the CLOWNS at @Avon_UK certainly do. Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite. They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to “fix”them, is to literally set us up for failure pic.twitter.com/78kqu3nHeE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

The images being shared were from Avon Canada’s promotional material.

“Every body is beautiful, unless they have any ‘flaws’ I guess,” Jamil continued. “What a gross abuse of the body positive movement.”

Every body is beautiful, unless they have any “flaws” I guess. What a gross abuse of the body positive movement. I want you all to look out for this constant manipulation. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s everywhere. You are constantly being manipulated to self hate. pic.twitter.com/cUnV8N3lD8 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 19, 2019

And she wasn’t the only one to take umbridge with the campaign.

“Stop making us feel like we are somehow damaged and ONLY you can help us rub away the shame,” comedian Janey Godley wrote on Twitter.

I am 58 today I have scars, stretch marks and I have dimples on my thighs and so does every human I have EVER seen at a beach or in a bed or backstage – stop making us feel like we are somehow damaged and ONLY you can help us rub away the shame – I’ll never buy this shite pic.twitter.com/EBt1U1vTC3 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 20, 2019

“I don’t think there’s any woman out there who does not have dimples in their thighs (cellulite) and stretch marks and yet the media still forces us to see it as ‘ugly’,” agreed one woman.

I don’t think there’s any woman out there who does not have dimples in their thighs (cellulite) and stretch marks and yet the media still forces us to see it as “ugly”, which only makes us downgrade ourselves and make the path to self-love harder and harder — lykke li (@professorlupins) January 19, 2019

“I worked hard for my stretch marks, scars, dimples and cellulite!” another woman proudly proclaimed.

I worked hard for my stretch marks, scars, dimples and cellulite!

I birthed 3 children, including twins. Lived a life of curves and exercise, pasta and running, children and meetings.

I have scars to mark my full life, and a waggle or two to show my hard work.

I am beautiful! — Wildroze (@Roze_Wild) January 20, 2019

Avon has now apologised for the adverts, saying that it “missed the mark.”

In a tweet replying to Jamil, the company said: “We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin.”

Hi Jameela, we completely understand where you’re coming from. We realize that we missed the mark with this messaging. We have removed this messaging from all future marketing materials. We fully support our community in loving their bodies and feel confident in their own skin. — Avon (@AvonInsider) January 19, 2019

“We messed up on our Smooth Moves Naked Proof messaging,” the brand wrote in a statement on its own Twitter account.

“We want to let you know that we are working diligently to remove this messaging from our marketing materials moving forward. We’re on it. We love our community of women.”