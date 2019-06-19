A&W is selling root beer floats for RM1 across Malaysia on its birthday, June 19

A&W fans in Malaysia, consider yourselves lucky.
To celebrate A&W’s birthday, all A&W outlets in Malaysia will selling its Single Scoop Root Beer Float for just RM1 (US$0.24) today (June 19).
We’re not even sure what RM1 can get you at a fast food restaurant these days, so this is definitely a steal.
The American fast food chain’s signature drink normally costs RM4.50.
But before you rush out to the nearest A&W, take note that the Ts & Cs state that the promotion is valid only for dine-in customers and while stocks last.
#GoodNews #Promotion #ANWday #RBday #anwmalaysia #19June To celebrate Rooty Bear’s Birthday, we will be having a promotion on RB Float Single Scoop (R) at only RM 1.00! Visit our outlets on 19th June to enjoy this amazing promotion. . *While stocks last *Normal price : RM 4.95
A contest will also be held for fans to win limited edition 100th anniversary merchandise.
To take part, you’ll have to spot Rooty Bear at one the 36 outlets listed here, and snap a selfie with it.
Happy Birthday to me! Come have an RB Float with me for only RM1! *Dine in only . Rooty Bear will be making a special appearance at selected outlets! <http://bit.ly/2WLVIT8>. . Don’t forget to take a selfie with him and post it online to win some great prizes. <http://bit.ly/2WQOJID> . #ANWday #RBday #anwmalaysia #19June
Tip: The bear will only show up in stores from 8pm today.
Since it’s Rooty Bear’s birthday tomorrow, we have another surprise for you! All you need to do is: 1. Take a selfie with Rooty Bear who will be making an appearance at 8pm in selected outlets: http://bit.ly/2WLVIT8 2. Post it on Instagram/Facebook with your birthday message for Rooty 3. Tag our official Facebook/Instagram page with the hashtag #RBday And that’s it! Rooty will be picking his favourite birthday messages to reward you! . 🎁Prizes: 1x Grand Winner: 100th Years Limited Edition Mug Gold + 1pc Luggage Tag +1pc Fridge Magnet 50x winners: 1 PC Luggage Tag + 1 PC Fridge Magnet . Terms & Conditions: http://bit.ly/2WNb0Hj #ANWday #anwmalaysia #19June
Over in neighbouring Singapore, where A&W recently made a highly-anticipated return with its Jewel Changi airport store, there appears to be less of a celebration. As of 10:45am on Wednesday morning, no 100th anniversary promotions have been announced on the chain’s Singapore social media pages.
