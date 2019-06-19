A&W is selling root beer floats for RM1 across Malaysia on its birthday, June 19

A&W’s mascot, Rooty Bear, will be making an appearance at 36 selected outlets from 8pm onwards. Instagram / anwmalaysia

A&W fans in Malaysia, consider yourselves lucky.

To celebrate A&W’s birthday, all A&W outlets in Malaysia will selling its Single Scoop Root Beer Float for just RM1 (US$0.24) today (June 19).

We’re not even sure what RM1 can get you at a fast food restaurant these days, so this is definitely a steal.

The American fast food chain’s signature drink normally costs RM4.50.

But before you rush out to the nearest A&W, take note that the Ts & Cs state that the promotion is valid only for dine-in customers and while stocks last.

A contest will also be held for fans to win limited edition 100th anniversary merchandise.

To take part, you’ll have to spot Rooty Bear at one the 36 outlets listed here, and snap a selfie with it.

Tip: The bear will only show up in stores from 8pm today.

Over in neighbouring Singapore, where A&W recently made a highly-anticipated return with its Jewel Changi airport store, there appears to be less of a celebration. As of 10:45am on Wednesday morning, no 100th anniversary promotions have been announced on the chain’s Singapore social media pages.

