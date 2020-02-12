16 award-winning photos that show the terror, beauty, and joy in giving birth

source Katie Torres/IAPBP

Note: This post contains graphic images of birth.

Having a baby is one of the most excruciating and blissful milestones a person may experience. Increasingly, parents are bringing professional photographers into the delivery room to capture the agonizing and joyful moments.

It’s reached the point where the International Association of Professional Birth Photographers hosts an annual birth photo competition, honoring the work of photographers in a number of categories, including labor, delivery, postpartum, and Fresh 48, which focuses on the first few hours after a baby is born.

“Birth photography encompasses the tears of joy, the wonder of bringing a new life into the world,” the group said in a press release,” and celebrates family.”

Scroll down to see some of the photos that took home awards and honorable mentions in this year’s birth photography competition.

First place overall

source Jessica Vink/IAPBP

“A Moment of Silence,” by Jessica Vink of VI-Photography who lives in the Netherlands.

Best in category: birth details

source Bree Garcia/IAPBP

“Warrior,” by US-based Bree Garcia of J&B Photography, LLC.

Best in category: postpartum

source Kristy Visscher/IAPBP

“Vernix Constellation,” by Australian photographer Kristy Visscher of Kinship by Kristy.

Best in category: fresh 48

source Natalie Weber/IAPBP

“Denial,” by US photographer Natalie Weber of Natalie Zepp Photography.

Best in category: labor

source Shea Long/IAPBP

“Morning Light Creeps In,” by Canadian photographer Shea Long of Coastal Lifestyles Photography.

Member’s choice best in category: birth details

source Jana Brasil/IAPBP

“Baby Noah Empelicado,” by Brazil’s Jana Brasil of JanaBrasil Fotografia.

Member’s choice: first place

source Katie Torres/IAPBP

“Ring of Fire,” by US-based Katie Torres of Your Story – Professional Birth Services.

Members’ choice best in category: labor

source Sophia Costa/IAPBP

“I am a Birthing Goddess,” by American photographer Sophia Costa of The Sophia Co.

Members’ choice best in category: fresh 48

source Martha Lerner/IAPBP

“Her Cup Runneth Over…,” by American photographer Martha Lerner of zenmamalove.

Member’s choice best In category: delivery

source Alexandria Mooney/IAPBP

“Unmasking the Many Layers of Birth,” by US photographer Alexandria Mooney of Alexandria Mooney Photography.

Honorable mention

source Lori Martinez/IAPBP

“In it Together,” by US photographer Lori Martinez of Lori Martinez Photography.

Honorable mention

source Bree Garcia/IAPBP

“Unplanned, Furious and Free,” by American photographer Bree Garcia of J&B Photography LLC.

Honorable mention

source Cindy Willems/IAPBP

“Breech,” by Dutch photographer Cindy Willems of Birth Day geboortefotografie.

Honorable mention

source Barbara Aviz/IAPBP

“Overflowing Love,” by Brazilian photographer Barbara Aviz of BÁRBARA AVIZ.

Honorable mention

source Paulina Splechta/IAPBP

“Reactions,” by US photographer Paulina Splechta of Paulina Splechta Birth Photography and Films.

Honorable mention