33 of the most heartwarming, funny, and intimate award-winning wedding images from around the world

caption This image was the winner in the Black & White category. source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Rafał Donica

The winners of The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced.

The images are heartwarming, sad, and funny, and capture all the emotions of a wedding.

This year’s overall winning image was taken by wedding photographers Cat and Jeff of The Apartment Photography in Whistler.

The winners of The International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced for 2019.

Funny, emotional, and heart-warming, the images are divided up into categories, each of which has a winner and then a series of high-scoring runners-up.

Entries came in from all across the globe, and the winners were selected by an equally international panel of judges for the third instalment of the competition.

See Insider’s favorite picks from the high-scoring images, as well as all the winning photos.

Grand Winner and Winner: Couple Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Jeff Chang

The overall winning image was taken in Whistler, BC, by Canadian destination wedding photographers Cat and Jeff of The Apartment Photography.

“The crazy weather patterns (sunshine, rain, and blustery winds!) didn’t stop these two from having the best time ever – they had smiles painted on their faces all weekend long!” the photographers said.

Overall Runner-Up and Winner: Engagement/Non-Wedding

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Xenia Shabanova

“My idea was to capture the state of mind of both bride and groom before the most important event in their life,” said photographer Xenia Shabanova of this image taken by drone the night before the wedding in Estonia.

Winner: Bridal Party

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Angela Ruscheinski

“This bride didn’t hesitate when I encouraged them to shake up this oversized bottle of bubbly,” said photographer Angela Ruscheinski of her image, taken in Canada.

“I should have packed a poncho and I smelt like champagne the rest of the day! Any regrets though? None!”

Winner: Solo Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ben Appleby

“During dinner, I noticed the windows and saw that it was casting a nice highlight of light on the floor,” said British photographer Ben Appleby, who took this image at a wedding in Derbyshire.

“I knew that if I stood Lauren in the light, in her dress, she’d look amazing! I LOVE the dusty light highlighting her.”

Winner: Dance Floor

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Gaelle Le Berre

“For this shot, I had my off-camera flash and at the exact moment I took this shot, the light of the DJ illuminated the couple who was actually the best friend of the bride the who fired the dance-floor with her partner just right after this,” said photographer Gaelle Le Berre, who took the image at a wedding in Brittany, France.

Winner: From Above

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year

“The light was perfect for silhouettes so I asked all the guests to make a circle, then I lifted up a drone and made some corrections to make it look perfectly round – to make it look like a ring which is a symbol of endless love,” said Latvian photographer Marcis Baltskars.

Winner: Film Photography/Analog

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Oli Sansom

“Lilli and Jake passed me a box of bizarre cameras, mostly working, as I stepped off a plane from Canada,” said Oli Sansom of this image taken in Australia.

“‘Do your thing, we’ll just be stoked if a couple of photos turn out.'”

Winner: Black & White

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Rafał Donica

“Positive energy and spontaneity of the newlyweds, as well as excellent humor from the guests, helped capture this moment, and created the final effect,” said Polish photographer Rafał Donica.

Winner: Epic Location

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ruan Redelinghuys

“We asked the couple to stand perfectly still for 10 seconds and shot the whole scene with only ambient light from the venue,” said photographer Ruan Redelinghuys of this image taken in the Namib Desert.

Winner: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Victoria Sprung

“I had noticed how well the doors and light fixtures framed the room earlier, and I wanted to try and do something with that at some point,” said US photographer Victoria Sprung.

“The hora was the perfect opportunity!”

High-Scoring: Black & White

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Roberto Colacioppo

This moving photo of a bride and groom visiting a sick loved one in hospital stands out against all the other entries.

High-Scoring: Engagement/Non-Wedding

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Matias Ezcurra

Positioning the camera lens right at the surface of the water created this striking photo.

High-Scoring: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Oli Sansom

This dog clearly did not care about the bride’s dress, but fortunately she doesn’t seem stressed out about it either.

International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Solo Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ashley Davenport

This groom could not be more excited about his big day.

High-Scoring: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ashley Davenport

The backdrop of a black night sky means every drop of champagne is visible in the light of this photo.

High-Scoring: Black & White

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Volodymyr Ivash

These guys are just having the best time.

High-Scoring: Epic Location

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Mike Vallely

For couples who want to tie the knot outside, this stunning mountain setting is goals.

High-Scoring: Bridal Party

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ben Appleby

A groom and his groomsmen have a moment of downtime, presumably before the ceremony.

High-Scoring: Solo Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Matej Kmet

The warm glow of these fairy lights and the silhouette of the trees create a striking impression in this solo portrait.

High-Scoring: Couple Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Jennifer Tai

The expressions on the faces of this bride and groom say everything.

High-Scoring: Couple Portrait

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Ben Selway

At first glance this doesn’t look like a wedding photo at all, but that adds to the charm of the unusual shot.

High-Scoring: Dance Floor

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Simon Bills

So many happy moments in one photo.

High-Scoring: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Steben Herrschaft

This photographer managed to get their camera at the perfect angle to create this hilarious snap.

High-Scoring: Dance Floor

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Darien Chui

This man was pulling out all the big moves on the dance floor, and the bride’s reaction is brilliant.

High-Scoring: From Above

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Misscha Bättig

This bride and groom look tiny surrounded by a sea of green, but they still stand out.

High-Scoring: Dance Floor

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Anmol Gulati

Why have a normal dance floor when you could have a pool party?

High-Scoring: Engagement/Non-Wedding

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Eric Wang

This unusual image shows a couple having fun on a sports field.

High-Scoring: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Oli Sansom

Another perfectly-timed shot of a perfectly-executed beer spray.

High-Scoring: Epic Location

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Olga Franco

The dip in this natural setting creates a beautiful framing for the bride and groom.

High-Scoring: Film Photography/Analog

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Joseph Tobiason

There’s more emotion than initially meets the eye in this creative image.

High-Scoring: From Above

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Oli Sansom

This incredible shot is enough to give a person vertigo.

High-Scoring: Bridal Party

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Sergey Lapkovsky

A touching moment between a bride and her loved ones, beautifully frozen in time.

High-Scoring: Single Capture

source International Wedding Photographer of the Year/Steven Herrschaft

Another brilliant angle resulted in a hilarious image of this young girl who appears to be wearing the wedding cake.