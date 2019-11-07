We tried Away’s first-ever tote bags — here’s what we thought after using them for work and travel

source Away

Away recently released its first-ever tote bags in two styles – the vertical Longitude and the horizontal Latitude Tote Bag, that can be used as an everyday bag or attached to the back of the popular suitcases during travel.

The Longitude and Latitude Tote Bags ($245) come in four colors: Black, Pine, Buff, and Ruby.

We tested them out and found that while Away’s totes are practical and simple bags that we would happily take to work, the bags would need a few extra touches, most notably a zippered interior and a cross-body strap, to be travel-friendly totes.

Whenever you go to the airport, you’re bound to see direct-to-consumer startup Away’s sleek and simple hardshell carry-on suitcases. These suitcases are practical (most have built-in chargers for extra convenience) and minimalistic, which has helped make Away’s luggage popular.

Away sells other products aside from luggage, such as packing cubes and weekender bags. Recently, Away debuted two new leather tote bags, the Longitude Tote Bag and the Latitude Tote Bag, to complement its luggage.

The vertical Longitude Tote can hold up to a 13-inch laptop, and the horizontal Latitude Tote can hold up to a 15-inch laptop. The tote bags are made from Italian leather and have a detachable band on the back that can attach to the handle of your Away suitcase. A magnetic strip keeps the totes closed, and each bag has a removable key clip and pouch, both of which are secured by small post and ring attachments. The bags also have a personalization option for an extra $25 – you can get up to three letters stamped in either metallic gold or silver. Other than these features, the tote bags have no other frills.

We tested out Away’s newest leather tote bags, using them as our work bags and while traveling. You can read our full reviews below, but to summarize: Our consensus is that this bag makes a great everyday bag and can hold a surprising amount of your possessions. However, the fact that the bags do not close completely with a zipper or have a crossbody strap for extra traveling convenience makes us second-guess the bag’s practicality as a dedicated travel bag.

We tried Away’s $245 tote bags. Here’s what four women thought:

As much as I try to streamline my bag, I always wind up schlepping 20 pounds of stuff on a daily basis. I usually carry a Cuyana zippered tote with an organizer inside, so I was disappointed when Away’s tote didn’t have a built-in organizer or even the option of a separate insert. Instead, the tote is a bottomless pit in which I’m always stabbing myself as I search for my keys, water bottle, or anything else.

What the tote has going for it is the structure and cool magnetic clasp. No matter how much I throw in there, the tote always holds its shape and the bottom doesn’t sag unlike my Cuyana one. The magnetic clasp comes in clutch and is much more convenient than unzipping every two minutes, though it’s not very secure if I overstuff my tote.

I also like the additional strap that can loop around the handle of a suitcase. I haven’t used it yet, but I imagine it’ll come in handy when I use the tote as my personal bag when traveling.

The long detachable key strap has been the most handy feature. Instead of searching for my keys every time I leave and enter my apartment, I just pull out the strap and my keys are right there. It’s a longer strap than most other key loops so I don’t have to unhook my keys for it to reach the security plate on my building door. -Jada Wong, Insider Picks editor

I’ve been carrying this bag as my work tote for a while now, but I’m just going to warn you before you keep reading that I don’t think this is a particularly great travel bag.

The things I love about it are plenty, so I’ll tell you about that first: The handles are long enough to fit over my shoulder even with a giant puffer coat on. It’s also roomy, goes with anything, and the monogram is a sweet touch. I like the little pouch and key loop that snaps onto the inner wall of the bag, though I’ve found that they come detached from the bag a little too easily.

As a travel tote, I do feel that it’s missing a couple of key elements. There’s no laptop pouch in the bag, which shouldn’t be a deal-breaker if you only intend to use it for vacation travel, but it might be inconvenient for people who plan to use it as a daily tote for commuting to work.

There’s also no zipper, which, if you’re storing your bag underneath a seat on an airplane, means your stuff is going to spill out onto the floor and be difficult to access. The small leather strap meant to hold it upright on your suitcase handle is great, but it would be even greater if that strap were adjustable and extended to let you carry the tote as a cross-body bag.

I carried my Away bag on a trip to Paris where I used it as my daily tote, and to make it a little more versatile, I took the strap from another black purse and hooked it into the same ring that the small suitcase strap was attached to. I carried it cross-body for most of my trip, and I truly did love having this bag with me – I just wish Away would have thought to include that longer strap themselves and add a zipper to the tote. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

I have a love-hate relationship with this bag. While I can only say positive things about Away’s suitcase, it’s not as simple here.

The leather is light but substantial, the dark green pine color is beautiful, the main compartment is spacious and sleek, and the straps are the perfect length. I love the monogram touch. And there are plenty of design hacks that I appreciate, like the effortlessly useful magnetic closure, the removable exterior strap, and the removable key leash. But, like Connie and Sally, I wish there was a zippered interior so I could shove this under the plane seat in front of me, and I would like if the next generation also included a removable cross-body strap for sightseeing.

After a month of daily use, I’ve also noticed that the once-stable interior pocket has started to pop off occasionally, as the leather rings have begun to stretch out and don’t hold securely to the posts. This isn’t the end of the world, but it is an annoyance that could maybe be solved by longer metal connecting pieces.

All in all, I still opt to use this as my daily bag because the positives outweigh the negatives. But I have high hopes the next generation will make this an even better travel bag. -Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A roomy tote is essential for travels light and involved. You never know what you’ll need throughout the day, which is why I like carrying bags like Away’s Latitude Tote. Its main compartment fits my laptop, large water bottle, notebook, and small knick-knacks, and there’s still somehow room to spare for a cardigan or anything else I have to store. I like the magnetic snap closure that adds some security to the bag, but I would agree with Sally that it would need a zipper to make it a truly travel-friendly tote. Still, it’s a nice work or everyday tote that looks sophisticated and is comfortable to carry. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Typically, I try to stay very far away from any bag that doesn’t shut completely with a zipper because I’m always worried that everything will fall out if the bag winds up on its side. However, in the nearly two months that I’ve used this bag, none of the contents have gone astray. Would I have preferred a zipper? Definitely, especially if I were going to store this under the seat in front of me on a plane.

I love how this bag is pretty much just a black hole for all my possessions and appreciate the removable pouch so that I can easily access my essentials. The only issue I have with the pouch is that if it’s filled, and it usually houses my wallet, keys, and hand sanitizer, the bag will fall into itself on the side where the pouch is, and I wish it would just stand up on its own.

This tote bag has braved some New York rain, but I wipe the water away when I get home, and the leather still looks brand new. Sometimes I use the tote to transport my 13-inch Macbook Pro with a somewhat bulky laptop sleeve, and when I do, getting the magnetic strip to shut the bag is a pain, but I can ultimately get it to close, which is all that matters to me. Overall, I enjoy how easy it is for me to throw everything into this tote and take it with me wherever I go. -Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow