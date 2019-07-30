Awkwafina says the success of movies like ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ proves Hollywood has ‘been missing something’

caption Awkwafina is an actress and rapper. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for HotelTonight

Awkwafina, who’s promoting her partnership with travel app HotelTonight, spoke to INSIDER about her involvement in recent films that contribute to more representation in Hollywood.

“I think that the response to the movies, especially with ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘ and now with ‘The Farewell,’ has been very telling, in that they’ve been missing something,” the 31-year-old actress and rapper told us.

She added: “I think that the work that we’ve been doing doesn’t completely answer that kind of representation. I think there’s always going to be more representation to be had, but I think that they’re definitely going to set a stage for more stories to be told, more actors like me to be featured, more directors, more writers.”

In recent years, the 31-year-old, who rose to fame as a rapper, has gained popularity with roles in “Ocean’s Eight” (as Constance), “Crazy Rich Asians” (Peik Lin Goh), and her latest movie titled “The Farewell” (Billi). The films have also been praised for telling stories about underrepresented groups.

“I think that the work that we’ve been doing doesn’t completely answer that kind of representation,” Awkwafina told us. “I think there’s always going to be more representation to be had, but I think that they’re definitely going to set a stage for more stories to be told, more actors like me to be featured, more directors, more writers, all that.”

She continued: “I think that it’s just a really cool time. I’m really happy and very, very, very proud to be a part of that.”

caption Awkwafina as Peik Lin in “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Warner Bros.

Next, Awkwafina (whose real name is Nora Lum) will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The movie hits theaters on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Few details have been revealed about the movie, but Sium Liu will play the titular character, who was introduced in the comics in 1973. Awkwafina’s involvement in the film was recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con, but it’s unclear who she’ll portray.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the actress told us of the moment she found out she’d be part of the Marvel movie. “Then I looked more into who Shang-Chi was and I talked to [director Destin Daniel Cretton] about it. I’m just really excited for it and I’m really happy for Simu.”