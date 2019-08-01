Awkwafina shares the hidden gems that NYC tourists and foodies are missing out on

caption Awkwafina is a New York City native. source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Maui Film Festiva

Awkwafina shared her favorite destinations to soak up the culture of New York City and taste the best food.

“I think people really underestimate [the] diversity of Queens, especially these foodies that come to New York and they want to experience good food,” the actress and rapper, who’s promoting her partnership with travel app HotelTonight, told INSIDER.

Awkwafina went on to say that the Bronx’s Arthur Avenue has one of her “favorite spots for Italian food.”

She also said that people hoping to learn more about NYC’s history should visit places like Fort Totten (located in Bayside, Queens) and Tottenville (in Staten Island).

Awkwafina says that people visiting New York City overlook what non-tourist areas have to offer.

The 31-year-old actress and rapper, whose real name is Nora Lum, was born in New York City and raised in Queens. As someone who has grown up in the busy city, she has explored all five boroughs (Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island), from their food options to their historical landmarks.

“We have Flushing and then we also have the Korean part of Flushing,” Awkwafina told us. “And then within Flushing, there are just so many different regional areas.”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” star also said that one of her favorite places for Taiwanese food is a diner located in Elmhurst, Queens that stays open late.

“I think that there are a lot of places outside of the city that people can experience,” she added, citing Staten Island (and the borough’s Tottenville) as one example.

Although skyscrapers like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building in Manhattan might immediately come to mind when considering go-to spots in NYC, Awkwafina recommended Fort Totten, located in Bayside, Queens, as a place that’s rich in history and perfect for “a sightseeing day.”

Fort Totten, which “Game of Thrones” fans might recognize as one of the places where an Iron Throne was hidden as part of HBO’s “For The Throne” campaign ahead of the drama’s final season, contains a preserved Civil War fortress and the Bayside Historical Society, where visitors can see exhibits filled with information about the area’s history.

Awkwafina’s knowledge of New York as a native also led her to release a humorous travel guide called “Awkwafina’s NYC” in 2015. The book is filled with tips to maximize sightseeing, food and drink recommendations, and brief explanations about the historical significance of certain areas.

“Awkwafina’s NYC” also features chapters dedicated to Greenpoint, Bronx’s “the real Little Italy,” Brighton Beach, and Washington Heights. There’s also a section for fans looking to explore the sights seen in the New York-based sci-fi movie “Men in Black.”

“There’s a lot of history that can be found in the outer boroughs, but also a lot of good food,” Awkwafina told us. “It’s a big city, so there are a lot of places to go to.”