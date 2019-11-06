5 awkward moments from ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ and the one performance that made the show

caption To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing “The Little Mermaid.” This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music takes viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film, live on ABC. source ABC/Eric McCandless

“The Little Mermaid Live!” captivated nostalgic audiences Tuesday night with a “never-before-seen hybrid format” that blended scenes from the original animated film with live musical performances.

“The Little Mermaid Live!” starred Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, Shaggy as Sebastian, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

While the on-stage/movie hybrid reminded audiences of their childhood, the unique format also made for some awkward moments – but there was one standout performance that made the whole show.

The “hybrid” performance made for a show that spliced the original animated film with actors appearing on stage to perform musical numbers.

caption In the above scene, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric performs with a live-action Max in front of the animated castle from the film. source ABC/Mitch Haaseth

“The Little Mermaid Live!” was ABC’s first entrée into the live musical genre that others networks have previously aired. Some Twitter users expressed confusion over the hybrid format of the show.

One person wrote: “There were so many scenes from tonights #TheLittleMermaidLive #TheLittleMermaid that could have been performed by the LIVE ACTORS instead of showing us the movie which we have all already seen. We wanted to see new actors shine tonight but they weren’t given much of a chance.”

“Why is the whole show not live!! It’s the movie and then only when they sing is live. I need an explanation,” another Twitter user wrote.

Some watchers were not wow’d by the animal puppets that were used throughout the show.

caption Photos of frog puppets from rehearsal. source ABC/Eric McCandless

Twitter users made a meme of the puppet of Ariel’s best friend Flounder, comparing the unrealistic puppet to the original animated fish.

A duet between Ariel and Prince Eric — that wasn’t in the original film — happened before Ariel got her voice back.

caption Prince Eric and Ariel sing “If Only,” which was in the 2007 Broadway musical, but not in the original film. source ABC/Mitch Haaseth

In addition to incorporating live action and animation, ABC’s live version also blended songs from both the original animated film and ones from the 2007 Broadway musical.

“If Only,” sung in this instance by Ariel and Prince Eric, was a new addition for those unfamiliar with the Broadway musical version of “The Little Mermaid.”

And it caught at least one person off guard, because it occurs during a moment in the plot when Ariel has no voice.

“How ariel and prince eric gotta duet AND SHE DON’T HAVE NO VOICE?!?!?” one person wrote on Twitter.

People were confused why Shaggy’s Sebastian costume took a minimalistic approach, missing the crab’s characteristic claws.

caption Shaggy as Sebastian did not seem to have claws. source ABC/Eric McCandless

Some watchers compared Shaggy to Michael Jackson in the “Thriller” music video, as well as Britney Spears in her all-red jumpsuit in the “Oops I Did it Again” video.

In the movie, Chef Louis chases Sebastian around his kitchen to cook the crab for dinner. However, John Stamos’ rendition of the culinary villain didn’t feature Shaggy’s Sebastian at all.

caption John Stamos performs in “The Little Mermaid Live!” source ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Instead, there were multiple actors in crab costumes. Stamos stayed in character as he squished the face of one of the actors – a kid in a crab costume.

“I was really hoping Shaggy would be running from John Stamos [for real], that would’ve been mad entertaining,” one person tweeted.

A general consensus, according to the Twitterverse, was that Queen Latifah stole the show with her performance as Ursula.

caption Queen Latifah performing as the sea witch. source ABC/Mitch Haaseth

The actress posted videos backstage, which included moments where she was polishing her tentacles or practicing her evil villain laugh.

The real-life dog who played Max also won over Twitter users.

caption Prince Eric and Max. source ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Audiences expressed their love for the dog, calling him a good boy.

“To this dog: you’re doing amazing, sweetie,” one Twitter user wrote.