A woman claims she vomited blood and sustained ‘chemical burns’ after drinking what she believed was soda at the same Dominican resort where an American tourist died

While there, Montes drank what she thought was a 7 Up soda from her room’s minibar, but it left her ill.

The incident left her vomiting blood and with “chemical burns.”

She was staying at the same hotel as 41-year-old Miranda Schaupp-Werner who collapsed after drinking out of the minibar in her hotel room. She later died.

In less than three months, five American tourists have died while staying at resorts in the Dominican Republic.

After hearing their stories in the news, Awilda Montes, a 43-year-old woman from Queens, New York, was reminded of her recent trip to the country in the Caribbean, she told the New York Daily News.

Montes, who was staying at the Bahía Príncipe hotel with her then-boyfriend, says she became ill after drinking what she thought was a 7 Up soda from her room’s minibar.