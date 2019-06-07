A woman claims she vomited blood and sustained ‘chemical burns’ after drinking what she believed was soda at the same Dominican resort where an American tourist died

- source
- successo images/Shutterstock
In less than three months, five American tourists have died while staying at resorts in the Dominican Republic.
After hearing their stories in the news, Awilda Montes, a 43-year-old woman from Queens, New York, was reminded of her recent trip to the country in the Caribbean, she told the New York Daily News.
Montes, who was staying at the Bahía Príncipe hotel with her then-boyfriend, says she became ill after drinking what she thought was a 7 Up soda from her room’s minibar.
“I was miserable,” she told the Daily News. “I was vomiting. I had stomach pains. The chemical burns were all over. I still don’t have sensation in my tongue.”
According to medical records from the incident reviewed by The Daily News, Montes experienced “a pain in the dorsal and lateral region of the tongue, accompanied with vomiting … with a frequency of two occasions following the (ingestion) of a liquid approximately thirty minutes ago.”
Montes claims that when she told the hotel staff of the incident they offered her a couples massage and dinner. She says they also wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. She did not accept the offer.
Read more: A Colorado couple allege they were poisoned at the same Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died last month
At first, she believed it was a mistake, but recent news of deaths at resorts in the Dominican Republic has left Montes feeling unsettled.
Montes was checked into the same hotel as 41-year-old Miranda Schaupp-Werner who collapsed after drinking a beverage from the minibar in her hotel room. Schaupp-Werner, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, died in her room at Bahía Príncipe hotel at the Playa Nueva Romana resort in La Romana on May 25 a family member told Fox News.
Days later, on May 30, Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, an engaged couple from Maryland, were found dead in their hotel room by a resort employee. Dominican Republic police told CNN that Holmes and Day died of respiratory failure.
In March, a New York couple was found dead in the country after failing to return home on their scheduled date. Police believe they may have crashed their car on the way to the airport.
“I honestly never imagined that somebody was trying to purposely do that until now, until watching the three deaths,” Montes told The Daily News. “Now I’m thinking had [the hotel] investigated this mystery, they would be alive.”
Have you experienced a negative health experience at a resort? Email sheller@businessinsider.com
