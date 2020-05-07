Axl Rose calls Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin an ‘asshole’ after Guns N’ Roses music is played during Trump’s visit to a mask factory

Axl Rose of the legendary rock group Guns N’ Roses on Wednesday described Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as an “asshole” and escalated his feud with members of the Trump administration.

Rose's terse remark comes one day after President Donald Trump toured a Honeywell mask-making plant in Arizona – where a song by Guns N' Roses played in the background.

Mnuchin replied to Rose and tweeted, “What have you done for the country lately,” and included the flag of Liberia.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” Rose said in a short statement on Twitter.

Rose’s terse remark comes one day after President Donald Trump toured a Honeywell mask-making plant in Arizona. During Trump’s tour music blared over the speakers, including the band’s 1991 hit song “Live and Let Die”

In screenshots taken by Associated Press reporter Philip Crowther, Mnuchin replied, “What have you done for the country lately,” and included a flag of the West African country of Liberia.

The tweet from Mnuchin was removed and duplicated several minutes later – only this time, with the United States’ flag.

Rose has criticized the Trump administration throughout the president’s tenure. Trump’s campaign frequently uses the band’s music during Trump’s raucous campaign rallies, despite the group explicitly telling the campaign to stop.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” Rose tweeted in 2018.

“Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent,” he added in another tweet.