Ayesha Curry swears by a $39 cleanser and facial rollers to help keep her hormonal acne under control

caption Ayesha Curry told INSIDER the details of her skin-care routine. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

Ayesha Curry told INSIDER some of her skin-care tips for keeping hormonal acne under control.

She swears by the Obagi CLENZIderm facial cleanser, which retails for $39.

Curry also recommends getting regular HydraFacial treatments and incorporating facial rollers into your routine.

When it comes to makeup, the CoverGirl ambassador told us she swears by the brand’s Outlast lipsticks as “they literally stay for 24 hours.”

In a world filled with picture-perfect Instagram photos, it can be comforting to know that even celebrities have to deal with acne every now and then.

Ayesha Curry has been open about her experience with hormonal acne in past interviews, and she told INSIDER exactly what she’s been doing to keep her skin as clear as possible.

Curry told us that she swears by the Obagi CLENZIderm facial cleanser

caption Ayesha Curry recommends this cleanser from Obagi. source Dermstore

The $39 cleanser contains 2% salicylic acid to prevent acne and menthol to help soothe irritation. Other users seem to agree with Curry, as it currently has a full five-star rating on Dermstore.

Aside from her trusty cleanser, Curry says she still experiments with other treatments and products to see what works best for her

caption Ayesha Curry says she loves the HydraFacial treatment. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

“I’ve been trying to take better care of my skin lately,” Curry told INSIDER. “And for me it’s been a series of trial and error.”

One of her latest discoveries is a multi-step facial that has become a celebrity favorite.

“What’s been working for me lately is getting a HydraFacial often just to get the impurities out,” she told us.

According to the HydraFacial website, the treatment utilizes three steps to peel, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin. The 30-minute process has become a favorite of several celebrities, including actress Anna Paquin.

Curry has also been ditching facial lotions in favor of facial oils, and she uses a trendy product to help them soak in

caption She also loves “gimmicky” facial rollers. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

“I’ve been really into the gimmicky face rollers, I think they work!” Curry told INSIDER. “I like them, I feel relaxed after.”

She recommends the $69 Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller or the $195 Akari Gold Massager from Tatcha if you want something extra luxurious.

Once her skin-care routine is done and it’s time for makeup, Curry says popping on a striking lip color is her secret to a low-maintenance routine

caption Ayesha Curry told us a bold lipstick color is her beauty secret. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

“If I’m tired, popping on a bold lipstick masks the exhaustion,” she said.

Curry is a spokesperson for CoverGirl, and her current favorite lipstick is the brand’s $8 Outlast line since she says “they literally stay for 24 hours.”

“They are hard to get off unless you use an oil-based remover,” she told us. “But that’s what you want, you don’t want to have to reapply your stuff. You want to be able to kiss your kids and not worry about it getting all over them.”

Curry has recently launched a new GoDaddy-produced website called Homemade, where her fans can check out her various recipes and other lifestyle tips.

Read more: Ayesha Curry thinks every parent should master a sheet-pan dinner, and it’s easier to make than you think