The suspect in the case of missing student Mackenzie Lueck wanted to build a secret, soundproof room under his front porch, a contractor says

The suspect in the Mackenzie Lueck murder case tried to build a secret, soundproof room with large hooks high up on the walls, a contractor told media outlets.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body.

Ajayi asked contractor Brian Wolf to build a room in the “hollowed out area under the front porch,” saying he wanted somewhere secure to store his alcohol when his Mormon girlfriend came to visit.

Wolf told the Deseret News he grew increasingly uncomfortable with Ajayi’s requests and declined the job.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The man suspected of murdering a University of Utah student who vanished June 17 wanted to build a secret, soundproof room with large hooks high up on the walls, a contractor says.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a body, Salt Lake City authorities announced.

He’s accused of abducting and killing 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Contractor Brian Wolf told media outlets that his heart dropped when he turned on the news Thursday afternoon and saw images of investigators excavating parts of a home that he immediately recognized.

“I’m like, ‘No way.’ I remembered the blue light in the window and the camera doorbell right there in the corner,” Wolf told the Deseret News.

‘I just had a gut feeling it wasn’t a job I wanted to do’

Read more: Park cameras likely won’t help find missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck because most of them aren’t real

Wolf said he had visited the home in April, when its owner had asked him to construct a room in the “hollowed out area under the front porch” that would be completely soundproofed and sealed with a keypad that would recognize only Ajayi’s thumbprint.

Wolf told the Deseret News hadn’t immediately grown suspicious when Ajayi asked for the secret room, since many clients have similar requests for their homes. But the details Ajayi requested made Wolf increasingly uncomfortable.

“As soon as he said he wanted the hooks above head height, I was like, ‘Why do you need big hooks up there?'” Wolf told the Deseret News. “He was adamant about telling me that money was no [object] and he wanted it done as soon as possible.”

Wolf said Ajayi had offered up several reasons for wanting the room built, including that he wanted to “listen to his music really loud” and that he needed the room to be secured because “his Mormon girlfriend was coming into town and he drank alcohol. So he wanted to hide his alcohol.”

Ajayi even had a reason for wanting the hooks.

“He said it was to hang a wine rack,” Wolf said. “I said, ‘Well, I can hang a wine rack and make it look a lot nicer than these big, gaudy hooks.'”

Wolf told CNN he found Ajayi’s requests “just way too weird” and he decided to decline the job.

“People ask me to build all kinds of stuff all the time, but nothing like this,” he said. “I just had a gut feeling it wasn’t a job I wanted to do … The pieces just didn’t add up in my head. Obviously, I’m happy I had nothing to do with it.”

Wolf told the Deseret News he immediately called the police after he recognized Ajayi’s home on the news, though he isn’t sure if the information will ultimately help them prosecute Ajayi.