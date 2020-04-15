An online bridal shop is gifting wedding gowns to 5 brides in need

caption Azazie is letting the five winners pick a dress from their website. source Azazie

Azazie, an online bridal dress company, is gifting wedding gowns to five brides in need.

The brides will be able to pick any bridal gown from Azazie’s website.

The brand shared an Instagram post revealing that the lucky winners will be notified by April 20.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Considering how many weddings have been upended because of the pandemic, designers and brands are trying to do their part to help brides affected.

Designer Brandon Maxwell gifted dresses to three brides in need, and jewelry designer Natalie Mills announced she’s giving 500 brides earrings from her collection.

Now, online bridal dress company Azazie is helping out five brides by giving away wedding gowns. The brand shared an Instagram post on Monday asking brides to share their wedding details at social@azazie.com.

“We want you to know that we’re here for you and want to do what we can to help during this trying time,” the caption stated. “Whether you are planning a virtual wedding, opting for a smaller ceremony, or have rescheduled your big day for a later date, we want to hear from you!”

Once the five lucky brides are notified on April 20, they will get to pick any dress they like from Azazie’s website. The brand sells beautiful pieces that retail for under $1000 and range from size zero to size 30. Each dress is cut and sewn to order and made just for the bride.

Azazie also offers free custom sizing using basic bust, waist, and hip measurements and adjusts the length of the dress to the bride’s height and heel preference.