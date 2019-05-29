Azbil Sponsors Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Cities

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – Azbil Corporation (TOKYO: 6845) today announced that it was one of the sponsors of the Nikkei-NUS Enterprise FORUM 2019: “Redefining the Smart City for Inclusive Urban Development – City Innovations,” a forum held at the National University of Singapore on May 28 focused on the development of smart cities in Southeast Asia and Japan.

The forum, organized by Nikkei Asian Review, National University of Singapore, Nikkei Intelligence Group, and Nikkei Construction, gathered industry experts and business leaders from Southeast Asia and Japan to promote the growth of smart cities, not only through enabling attendees to share insights and best practices but also through facilitating business matching and technology exchange.

Azbil, a leading company in building and industrial automation, contributes to the development of smart cities through its measurement and control technologies, the foundation of automation. The sponsorship is part of Azbil’s commitment to help bring about its vision of a “super-smart society”–an idea first proposed by the Japanese government–through cutting-edge automation technologies. Kiyohiro Yamamoto, Azbil’s Managing Executive Officer of Corporate Planning, delivered a presentation on smarter ways to build smart cities.

“We are excited to have sponsored the Nikkei-NUS Enterprise FORUM. It is only fitting that the event took place in Singapore, which is a leader in smart city innovation,” said Mr. Yamamoto. “Their plans for the future align with Azbil’s vision of helping bring about a ‘super-smart society’ and we will continue with renewed efforts to provide solutions to achieve that vision.”

Other speakers included Mr. Kok Yam Tan, Deputy Secretary, Smart Nation and Digital Government, Singapore Prime Minister’s Office; Mr. Tai Lee Siang, Executive Director, Building and Construction Authority; and Mr. Yukihisa Tokunaga, Deputy Director-General, Engineering Affairs, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Presentations covered a wide range of topics such as the roles to be played by artificial intelligence, the internet of things, 3D experience, and other technologies in both the public and private sectors.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfillment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2019, Azbil employed 9,600 people worldwide and generated JPY262 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com.