Azbil to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)—Asia Pacific’s Leading Trade Event for Industry 4.0

TOKYO, JAPAN – Oct. 12, 2018 – Azbil Corporation (CEO: Hirozumi Sone) will participate as an exhibitor in Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), which begins in Singapore on October 16.

ITAP – a HANNOVER MESSE event is the region’s premiere B2B trade event on Industry 4.0. With its theme including Industrial Automation and Digital Factory, the key objective of the tradeshow is to promote Industry 4.0 technologies in Asia Pacific. The first-of-its-kind trade show in Asia Pacific will welcome approximately 10,000 visitors from a wide range of manufacturing businesses, IT companies, engineering companies and governments.

At the Azbil booth, the smart manufacturing initiative for promoting Industry 4.0 in B2B and energy management, which is our area of expertise, will be the two main exhibition themes. We will introduce our state-of-the-art products and services to visitors from South East Asia including Singapore.

On October 19, there is a technical tour planned by the ITAP organizer, and Azbil has been chosen as one of the best industrial transformation showcases and deployment concepts for Industry 4.0. In this tour, we will invite event visitors to our new showroom in Singapore. The showroom opened in July in our Strategic Planning & Development Office for South East Asia. It has an exhibition of the azbil Group’s capabilities, core products and solutions. It can also host real-time presentations and discussions with offices in Japan or other areas by collaborating with azbil Techno Plaza*, a facility at the Fujisawa Technology Center.

■ Event overview and Azbil booth information

Date 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m., Tuesday October 16–Thursday October 18, 2018 Event Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) Venue Singapore EXPO (Singapore) Our booth Hall 2, Booth T10 Official website https://industrial-transformation.com/ Displayed Items <Smart Manufacturing Zone> Control valve maintenance support systems

Advanced critical trend monitoring for safety

Online anomaly monitoring systems

IoT in factory automation equipment (e.g., NX-SVG with a smart device gateway) <Energy Management Zone> Energy-saving solutions for factories and plants

Demand response systems

Optimal cloud control

Azbil’s leading edge case studies for virtual power plant (VPP) <Smart Robots> Next-generation smart robots with high-level force-sensing technology

Guided by the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil Corporation is accelerating global growth to deliver value to the customers by providing safety, comfort and fulfillment.

* azbil Techno Plaza: A facility at the company’s Fujisawa Technology Center in Japan, established to introduce the azbil Group’s latest initiatives and to create value collaboratively with customers.

About Azbil Corporation

Founded in 1906, Azbil Corporation pursues “human-centered automation” which aims to contribute to people’s safety, comfort and fulfillment and also to global environmental preservation. In April 2012, Azbil Corporation has changed its name from Yamatake Corporation.

About azbil Group

The azbil Group provides its customers with timely solutions tailored to the customer’s needs. Driven by the Group philosophy of ‘human-centered automation’, we strive to utilise our measurement and control technologies to realise safety, comfort and fulfillment in people’s lives whilst contributing to the global environment. Internationally, we run a Building Automation business for the building market, and an Advanced Automation business for factories and plants. In Japan, azbil Group also operates a Life Automation business for markets closely connected with people’s lives, such as lifelines and health.

In each field, azbil Group conduct business with an integrated structure that combines everything from planning and development to marketing and maintenance. This makes it possible for us to reflect on-site feedback in fresh solutions, swiftly and confidently, enhancing on-site technologies and service capabilities, and ensuring cost reductions through greater efficiency. As a true solution partner – delivering comfort, safety and energy savings in an optimum form – the azbil Group strives to provide dependable product development that reflects market needs, while also improving service.



