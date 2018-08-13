Rapper Azealia Banks claims she was at Elon Musk’s house over the weekend as he was ‘scrounging for investors’

Rapper Azealia Banks claimed that she spent the weekend at Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk’s house, setting social media ablaze.

Banks told Business Insider she saw Musk at home “scrounging for investors” after tweeting his plans to take Tesla private last week.

Banks also claimed that she was not trying to eavesdrop, but she “could hear that he was scrambling because he in fact didn’t have any funding secured.”

Musk’s spokesperson told Business Insider he could not comment on funding. Tesla declined to comment.

Azealia Banks lit up the internet after claiming to be at Elon Musk’s house for the weekend in her Instagram stories.

On Sunday, the rapper posted on Instagram: “I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend…” In another story, she wrote: “Staying in Elon musks house has been like a real like [sic] episode of ‘Get Out'”.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is a singer and songwriter who has been dating Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla since earlier this year.

When Business Insider reached out to Banks via Instagram DM, Banks shared further details. According to the rapper, she arrived to one of Musk’s homes in Los Angeles early on Friday, August 10 and left the night of Sunday, August 12. An independent secondary source confirmed that Banks was at one of Musk’s properties this weekend.

source Getty

Over the course of the weekend, Banks claimed, the couple essentially went into hiding as Musk sought funding after tweeting about plans to take Tesla private last week. However, she claims, the couple kept stringing her along with the promise of collaborating on music.

“They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music,” Banks claimed via DM. “But his dumb— kept tweeting and tucked his dick in between his a– cheeks once s— hit the fan.”

Banks said Musk seemed distracted over the course of the weekend after tweeting his plans to take Tesla private last week and saying funding was “secured.”

“I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his a– after that tweet,” she said. “He was stressed and red in the face.”

“He’s not cute at all in person,” Banks added.

caption Azealia Banks said Musk was reportedly excited to meet her because she claims he liked her song “Anna Wintour.” source Azealia Banks

Tesla declined to comment about Banks’ claims regarding Musk looking for investors.

Banks also claimed that she was not trying to eavesdrop, but Musk seemed to be scrambling.

On Monday, Musk said in a statement on Tesla’s website that he used the phrase “funding secured” to indicate that he believes there was “no question” Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would provide funding to convert Tesla into a private company.

The spokesperson referred questions about Tesla funding to the company, which did not respond to request for comment. Boucher also did not respond to a request for comment, and neither Musk nor Boucher responded to Banks’ claims on social media.

Banks’ Instagram story also caused a stir because she alluded to drug use and twitter. Musk’s spokesperson said such claims were “utter nonsense.”

Banks has a history of making bold and sometimes unverified claims. In 2016, she slammed Beyoncé on Twitter for allegedly stealing from other artists.

Banks’s Twitter account was deactivated in June after she graphically insulted with Monet X Change, a competitor on the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Earlier this year, she started a GoFundMe asking for help to fund a lawsuit against actor Russell Crowe, who she claimed spit on her, choked her, and called her the N-word at a party in 2016.

“I could run Tesla better than he does,” Banks said of Musk on Monday to Business Insider.

“They’re so pitiful,” she added. “And it’s honestly stupid of them to think another performative ‘angry/crazy black girl hit piece’ will do anything to bring me down.”