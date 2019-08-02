R. Kelly’s 2 girlfriends have been living at the singer’s Chicago home and walking his dog named ‘Believe’ while he’s been in jail

Two women whose parents believe have been held against their will by R. Kelly have been willingly living at the singer’s Chicago home and walking his dog since he was jailed last month, Kelly’s lawyer told INSIDER.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage traveled to New York City to attend Kelly’s court hearing on Friday morning.

In the hearing, Kelly pleaded not guilty to federal charges that allege he ran an elaborate enterprise to exploit women and young girls and coerce them into committing illegal sexual activities.

Kelly appeared in a New York courtroom on Friday to be arraigned on new federal charges, including racketeering and violating federal trafficking laws.

Prosecutors allege that Kelly ran an elaborate enterprise to exploit women and young girls and coerce them into committing illegal sexual activity. Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, and his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said his client will likely be transported back to a Chicago jail after the hearing.

Greenberg told INSIDER that Kelly’s two live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, also flew to New York to attend court in support of the embattled singer.

Kelly has been incarcerated in a Chicago jail since July 11, when he was arrested on new federal sex-crime charges brought by prosecutors in Chicago. Altogether, Kelly is now facing both state charges and federal charges in Illinois, as well as federal charges in New York.

Clary and Savage’s parents have been outspoken about their fears that their daughters are being held against their will. The parents also took part in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which chronicled their failed efforts to bring the women back to their families.

The popular series also featured a number of women who accused Kelly of holding them in a “sex cult,” where he controlled aspects of their lives like how they dressed, when they ate, when they used the restroom, and whom they spoke to.

Kelly’s lawyer says ‘these are not people who have been chained to a post’

Greenberg said Clary and Savage are not being held in any such conditions, and have willingly lived at Kelly’s Chicago condo since his arrest last month.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh they’re sex slaves.’ They came to bond court when he got arrested on the state charges, they came to bond court when he got arrested not he federal charges. I mean, these are not people who are being held hostage,” Greenberg said. “They have been out and about in the city of Chicago since he’s been locked up.”

Greenberg added that the women just visited him at his Chicago office last week, where he accompanied them on a walk with the singer’s dog.

“These are not people who have been chained to a post inside the place,” Greenberg said. “I was over at his condo dozens of times – there’s not buckets waiting for people to pee in. All of that is just so absurd.”

Clary and Savage have also spoken publicly about their relationship with Kelly, explaining the arrangement to CBS’s Gayle King in an interview in March.

“We both have our individual relationships with him, and we all are family all together,” Clary told King. “We have our moments where we sit and watch movies all together, we go to amusement parks all together.”