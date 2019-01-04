These $100 wool sneakers are comfortable and machine washable — the Swiss startup that makes them even added elastic laces for the ultimate convenience

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption The Smart Wooler is a sleek, color-blocked high top that comes up just high enough on your ankle. source Baabuk

Baabuk‘s wool shoes are some of the most comfortable, versatile, and aesthetically pleasing options on the market.

I’m particularly taken with the Smart Wooler, a sleek, color-blocked sneaker that is easy to put on and you won’t want to take off.

Available in four different colors (and unisex to boot), this is one shoe that will make a statement all season long.

Walking around in wool has never felt so good.

Long gone are the days when the only wool you wore was either as a sock or as a sweater – in our brave new world, you can now traipse about in sneakers, boots, and yes, even slippers for the out of doors, all made of wool. And here to provide you with one of the more extensive collections of woolen footwear available is Baabuk, a company dedicated not only to making insanely comfortable shoes, but doing the right thing, too. A certified B-corp, Baabuk is one company that can help you both feel and look good, from the feet up.

Baabuk first appeared on my radar when it was naught more than a Kickstarter project for a woolen slipper. Back in 2013, the Swiss company managed to raise nearly $40,000 for its very first offering, which promised to be the warmest shoe ever. Their original slipper was comfortable, to be sure, but stylish? A little less so. But in the five years since, Baabuk has continued to refine its aesthetic, and now has an extensive collection that includes four styles of sneakers, two slippers, and a boot.

Unlike other wool shoe purveyors, which tend to stick to a singular design, Baabuk instead offers a wide range of styles capable of suiting a variety of tastes. But my favorite is undoubtedly the Smart Wooler.

The newest shoe on the Baabuk block, the Smart Wooler is a sleek, color-blocked high top that comes up just high enough on your ankle. While you might expect a shoe made of wool to look rather chunky, the Smart Wooler is anything but. I often have trouble finding sneakers that fit my rather narrow feet (without making them look enormous), but Baabuk was up to the challenge. The tapered design of the Smart Wooler conforms well to the foot, which is not only aesthetically pleasing, but distinctly comfortable as well.

caption The Smart Wooler in the Jean color scheme, which juxtaposes two shades of blue. source Baabuk

Both the upper and the inner of the Smart Wooler are made of 100% Portuguese mulesing-free sheep wool, which is to say that no sheep are harmed in the process of producing your shoe. As for the sole, it’s made of a durable rubber, which should withstand pretty extensive use. That said, I’ve loved (which is to say, worn) my Baabuks enough that the sole has begun to feel somewhat thinner than it did when I first received the shoe, but that’s to be expected with just about any footwear.

When it comes to caring for your Smart Wooler (or any other Baabuk shoe), you can easily toss your pair into the washing machine. If there’s a preset wool program, you’ll want to use that – otherwise, opt for the gentle cycle, and if you’re really going for it, use a wool detergent, too. I’ve found that even after a trip or two in the washer, my Smart Woolers haven’t lost their vibrant color. I’m partial to the Jean color scheme, which juxtaposes two shades of blue, but the orange and confetti colored Cream shoe is also a conversation piece.

Of course, my favorite part about the Smart Wooler is that it requires no shoe-tying at all. Instead, its elastic laces will keep the shoes snug on your feet – really, it’s as though you’re wearing a slipper all the livelong day. Oh, and seeing as the Smart Wooler is unisex, you and your partner can match footwear (but believe me, you’ll get some weird looks about it).

If you’re looking for something that may be more winter appropriate, the Baabuk boot is certainly worth a closer look. The body of this shoe is crafted with a single piece of fabric without a single stitch, and is handmade in Nepal. The upper is then completed in Portugal, and the team claims that the shoes have withstood testing at the South Pole. The rubber sole will also help you maintain your grip on the ice. Hopefully, that means that no matter what climate you’re in, you’ll be plenty protected in your woolen boots.

Regardless of which of Baabuk’s shoes you opt for, you’ll be doing your feet a favor. And given that wool is one of the more sustainable materials available for shoe-making these days, you’re not doing badly by Mother Earth either.