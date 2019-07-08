Here’s how baby Archie’s royal christening was different to the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Harrison, was christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to host a private ceremony for their son, keeping key details – such as his godparents – secret from the press.

This is a stark contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s approach, who allowed the media easy access to all three of their children’s christenings.

INSIDER has rounded up all the ways Archie’s christening was different from his royal cousins’.

Royal baby Archie Harrison was christened at Windsor Castle on Saturday, and senior members of the royal family showed up to celebrate the occasion.

Two members who are all too familiar with royal christenings are Kate Middleton and Prince William, who have had all three of their children christened.

However, Archie is much lower in the line of succession than his royal cousins. As seventh in line to the throne, and without a royal title, it makes sense that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for a private ceremony for their son.

However, this isn’t the only difference Archie’s christening had when compared to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ ceremonies.

From the guest list and official photos, to newly formed traditions, INSIDER has rounded up all the ways baby Archie’s christening stood out from his royal cousins’.

Unlike with the Cambridge children’s christenings, the details surrounding baby Archie’s ceremony were kept private.

This meant key details usually disclosed at christenings – such as the godparents – were kept from the public, though, that didn’t stop The Sunday Times from naming Archie’s godfather.

While Harry and Meghan chose to have just one photographer present on the day, William and Kate allowed photographers and the public to gather outside and take photos of guests arriving at the ceremonies.

However, Archie’s official christening photo tells us a lot about the special event. For instance, Harry chose to include his aunts on his mother’s side, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, in the photo.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Meanwhile, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the only member of her family to be included in the photo.

Whereas in the christening photos for Prince William’s children, Lady Jane and Lady Sarah weren’t included.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton’s families pose for a photo after the christening of Prince Louis. source Matt Holyoak / Camera Press

The Queen and Prince Philip were also absent from Archie’s christening.

Her Majesty previously attended the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, although she missed Louis’ christening last year due to prior engagements.

While Kate and William were spotted at Archie’s christening, there was no sign of their children at the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were the stars of the show at their brother Louis’ christening last year.

Meghan and Harry made several nods to their 2018 royal wedding …

source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

… Archie’s ceremony was held at Windsor Castle — just a stone’s throw away from Harry and Meghan’s wedding venue, St George’s Chapel. Previously, Princess Charlotte was christened in Sandringham, while Prince George and Louis were christened at St James’s Palace in London.

source Reuters

The couple also had the St George’s Chapel Gospel Choir perform during the ceremony. The choir, pictured below, also sang during their wedding ceremony last year.

source Steve Parsons/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Their wedding photographer, Chris Allerton, was chosen to take the only official photos of the christening. Two of the photos, including this one, were shared to the royal family’s social media accounts.

source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Archie’s christening did have some similarities to his royal cousins’ ceremonies, though. He wore the traditional royal christening gown, worn by Prince George, (pictured), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The gown is a replica of the royal christening robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. The original robe was worn by generations of royal babies, and the replica was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, in order for the “fragile historic outfit to be preserved.”

Like his cousins, Archie was also christened using water from the River Jordan, as it is said to be where Jesus was baptized.