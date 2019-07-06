The royal family made an embarrassing error with the release of baby Archie’s christening photos

caption The royal family released two official photos to mark the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos to celebrate the christening of their son, Archie Harrison.

But some royal followers noticed an awkward error in one photo’s caption, published by the royal family’s official Twitter account.

The tweet appeared to mix-up the names of Prince Harry’s aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who are sisters to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The royal family posted two photos from baby Archie’s christening ceremony to their official Twitter account on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for pictures with guests after the private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

But some observers noticed a major error in the caption of one photo.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released 2 new photos of baby Archie to mark his christening, and they’re absolutely adorable

caption The royal family released an official group photo to mark Archie’s christening. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

The above photo, taken by photographer Chris Allerton in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room, featured senior members of the royal family. Also in the photo are Prince Harry’s aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, who are sisters to the late Princess Diana.

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

???? Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/hxMz8qeIV2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

Both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House got the sisters’ names mixed up in the caption of their photos posted on Twitter, as noted by royal commentator Victoria Arbiter.

Eek both Clarence House and Buckingham Palace named Diana’s sisters the wrong way round! Lady Jane is standing next to Doria and Lady Sarah is next to William. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) July 6, 2019

In Buckingham Palace’s official press release obtained by INSIDER, Lady Jane is noted as standing next to Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, while Lady Sarah is described as standing next to Prince William.

“Seated (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. Standing (left to right): The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, The Duke of Cambridge,” reads the caption.

However, in a tweet published by the royal family’s official Twitter account, the order in which the ladies stand is reversed.

caption The royal family posted the photos on Twitter. source Twitter.

While the duke and duchess previously announced plans to keep the identity of Archie’s godparents private, it’s possible that Harry’s aunts are contenders.

In a statement released by Harry and Markle, the couple said they were “fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

Lady Jane and Lady Sarah, along with Markle’s mother, are the only family members who aren’t royals to be featured in the photo.

Read more: Meghan Markle wore a white Dior dress and matching fascinator for baby Archie’s christening

In accordance with royal tradition, the Lily Font and water from the River Jordan were used during the ceremony, and Archie wore the official royal christening gown, most recently worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis before him.

Members of the St George’s Chapel Choir performed at the ceremony.