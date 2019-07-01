Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could break 3 important royal traditions with baby Archie’s christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6, 2019.

According to The Sunday Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, Archie’s christening is set to take place in July, though Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm details.

As royal christenings are seen as important historic events, there are many traditions which are typically followed.

However, Harry and Markle aren’t known to play by the rules.

Here are the three ways the royal couple could break tradition with Archie’s christening.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have only shared a handful of photos of their son, including this one, released on Father's Day.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have only shared a handful of photos of their son, including this one, released on Father’s Day.

Understandably, fans are itching to get another glimpse of the newborn.

They may not have long to wait, as baby Archie's christening is set to take place in July, according to The Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, though details are yet to be officially confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't exactly known for playing by the rules.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t exactly known for playing by the rules.

They have already broken several major royal baby traditions. Most notably, the pair chose not to take part in the post-birth photo call on the hospital steps after Archie’s birth.

The duke and duchess opted out of the tradition, which began with Princess Diana after the birth of Prince William, in favor of a private photo call at Windsor Castle two days after the birth with just a few selected members of the press.

From photos to outfits, here are the three ways in which Archie’s christening may not be by-the-book.

1. It’s possible Harry and Markle won’t release official photos from the ceremony, due to their previous vow to keep baby news “private.”

It’s customary for the royal family to release official family photos from the day of the christening, such as this one taken of the royal attendees and baby Prince Harry at his christening in 1984.

However, Harry and Markle have been very intent on keeping their privacy since the birth of their son back in May. Since the official photo call at Windsor Castle, which took place a few days after the birth, the pair have only showed glimpses of their son on social media.

Markle shared a photo of his feet on Mother’s Day, while Prince Harry posted a black-and-white photo of the newborn on Father’s Day. The duke’s hand concealed most of the youngster’s face, however.

Prior to Archie’s birth, the couple released a statement telling fans they wished to keep the details surrounding Archie’s birth “private” until they had time to celebrate “as a new family.”

The couple even refused to share the location of Archie’s birth – Portland Hospital was later revealed on the birth certificate a few weeks later.

It’s possible, then, that the couple will refrain from sharing photos in an attempt to keep their privacy.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told INSIDER that such a decision would be “unthinkable.”

“I cannot believe they will not release a christening photo,” said Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“They always do, it’s a historic occasion. We’ve not seen much of baby Archie. This would be unthinkable.”

2. The Queen reportedly won’t attend.

Fitzwilliams told INSIDER that “the Queen reportedly won’t attend owing to prior commitments,” but that this isn’t a major issue as she missed baby Louis’ christening the previous year “for the same reasons.”

Her Majesty will be attending engagements in Scotland throughout the first week of July, with plans to host a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 3.

Although it is tradition for members of the royal family to attend christenings – the Queen attended both Prince Harry and William’s christenings – Her Majesty also attends around 140 engagements each year, so she has a pretty busy schedule.

3. The ceremony could honor Archie’s American heritage, rather than his British one.

caption Meghan Markle was born in the United States. source Getty

Speaking on The Today Show, royal commentator Camilla Tominey dropped some major bombshells about the reported ceremony, as reported in the Express.

“Well, speculation is mounting that it is going to be July 4, which, of course, would be wonderful to celebrate Independence Day in America as well as baby Archie’s big day in Windsor,” she said.

Tominey went on to say Markle’s American celebrity friends could attend the ceremony. Those rumored to be invited include Serena Williams – who will be in the country for Wimbledon – Jessica Mulroney, and Misha Nunu.

It’s not the first time the couple have made attempts to “Americanize” baby Archie, as reported previously in INSIDER. Markle has already celebrated the American version of Mother’s Day with the newborn in the UK.

While this would be a tradition of sorts, it’s not a British one, and could be another sign the couple are changing things up.

However, the couple are reportedly set to follow some royal traditions, such as the location of the ceremony.

“St George’s Chapel is where Harry was christened, and it’ll obviously be there as they married there too,” Fitzwilliams told INSIDER.

Windsor is clearly a significant location for the family. Not only did the couple marry in St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2018, but they also moved to Frogmore Cottage later that year.

If the rumors are true, Archie’s christening will take place in a different location to recent royal babies, as Princess Charlotte was christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham, while Prince George and Louis’ christenings took place at the Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, Westminster.

Additionally, all royal babies are expected to be christened with water from the River Jordan, where it is said Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

While Archie won’t wear Queen Victoria’s original royal christening gown, he could still wear the replica donned by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Baby Archie will be expected to wear the traditional royal christening gown, worn by every royal baby before him.

However, despite popular belief, the one he will wear – should the couple opt for this outfit – is not the same robe that was made in 1841 for Queen Victoria’s children. The original, made by Janet Sutherland, was worn by 62 royal babies.

According to the Express, the gown was later “deemed too fragile to wear,” and the Queen commissioned an exact replica of the gown in 2004.

The replica has been worn by Prince William and Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at each of their christenings – so Archie would be following recent tradition if he wears it.