Adorable new photos of baby Archie show he looks just like his dad, Prince Harry

caption Archie Harrison, left, looks just like Prince Harry did as a baby. source Toby Meleville/ Getty Images, Getty Images

Baby Archie has finally made his first public appearance – and the question of whether he has inherited Prince Harry’s red hair has (sort of) been answered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought the four-month-old along for their first royal tour of Africa, which started this week.

While Archie was nowhere in sight for the first two days of the tour, the couple took him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday.

Already, photos show the little one has a striking resemblance to his father – whether its due to his red(ish) locks, his outfits, or his big appetite.

This is the first time royal fans have seen a glimpse of Archie’s hair — and in this photo, it appears red like Prince Harry’s.

source Toby Melivlle/ Getty Images

The photos come following months of speculation on whether Harry’s son would inherit his ginger locks.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

However, it’s difficult to be sure. In different lighting, Archie’s hair appears slightly darker, like his mom’s.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

In other photos, it’s too close to call.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Archie’s introduction to Archbishop Desmond Tutu may remind some fans of Prince Harry’s own debut appearance as a royal.

source Henk Kruger/ AFP/ Getty Images

The youngster was shown off for the first time in 1985 at the Trooping the Color ceremony on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

source David Levenson/ Getty Images

Another thing that stood out from Wednesday’s appearance was Archie’s outfit — a pair of striped dungarees.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

The outfit is strikingly similar to one worn by Harry back in 1986.

source Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images

The newborn was clearly a big hit, and it looked like he enjoyed himself, too.

source Henk Kruger/ Getty Images

The moment was reminiscent of a young Harry laughing alongside his brother.

source Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images

Archie also couldn’t keep his eyes off the sweet treats.

source Henk Kruger/ Getty Images

He clearly inherited his dad’s appetite.

caption Prince Harry trying food during a cooking demonstration in Morocco. source Stephen Lock/ Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Archie seems to have gotten his brown eyes from his mom, however.

source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Harry’s eyes are blue-green — but it’s worth noting they were a slightly darker shade when he was a child.

source Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images

Only time — and more royal appearances — will tell the other ways in which Archie will take after his famous parents.