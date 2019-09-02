Adorable new photos of baby Archie show he looks just like his dad, Prince Harry

- source
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son has made his first public appearance since he was born 4 months ago – and judging by the photos, he looks just like his dad.
- Baby Archie joined his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during their 10-day tour of Africa on Wednesday.
- In some photos, Archie’s hair appears to be red like his dad’s, while in others it’s clear the little one has inherited Markle’s brown eyes.
- However, side-by-side photos comparing baby Archie to baby Harry show the father and son are a lot alike.
Baby Archie has finally made his first public appearance – and the question of whether he has inherited Prince Harry’s red hair has (sort of) been answered.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought the four-month-old along for their first royal tour of Africa, which started this week.
While Archie was nowhere in sight for the first two days of the tour, the couple took him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday.
Already, photos show the little one has a striking resemblance to his father – whether its due to his red(ish) locks, his outfits, or his big appetite.
This is the first time royal fans have seen a glimpse of Archie’s hair — and in this photo, it appears red like Prince Harry’s.
The photos come following months of speculation on whether Harry’s son would inherit his ginger locks.
However, it’s difficult to be sure. In different lighting, Archie’s hair appears slightly darker, like his mom’s.
In other photos, it’s too close to call.
Archie’s introduction to Archbishop Desmond Tutu may remind some fans of Prince Harry’s own debut appearance as a royal.
The youngster was shown off for the first time in 1985 at the Trooping the Color ceremony on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Another thing that stood out from Wednesday’s appearance was Archie’s outfit — a pair of striped dungarees.
The outfit is strikingly similar to one worn by Harry back in 1986.
The newborn was clearly a big hit, and it looked like he enjoyed himself, too.
The moment was reminiscent of a young Harry laughing alongside his brother.
Archie also couldn’t keep his eyes off the sweet treats.
He clearly inherited his dad’s appetite.
Archie seems to have gotten his brown eyes from his mom, however.
Harry’s eyes are blue-green — but it’s worth noting they were a slightly darker shade when he was a child.
Only time — and more royal appearances — will tell the other ways in which Archie will take after his famous parents.
