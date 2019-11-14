Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just shared a never-before-seen photo of baby Archie with his ‘Grandpa’ Prince Charles to celebrate his birthday

caption The Sussex family (left) and Prince Charles. source Chris Allerton, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just released a never-before-seen photo of baby Archie, and it’s absolutely adorable.

To celebrate Prince Charles’ 71st birthday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a rare picture of Charles, Harry, and Archie, taken at his christening ceremony in July.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the caption reads.

They weren’t the only royals to wish the prince a happy birthday, as Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

The Kensington Royal account shared a range of photos, including one of Charles with Middleton and Prince Louis, and one of Charles with his sons William and Harry.

However, Harry and Markle’s photo is especially significant as the royal family had previously only released 2 official photos to mark Archie’s christening.

At the time of these photos being taken, the couple had only ever shown the newborn sparingly, often posting photos which concealed most of his face.

Since then, the family have embarked on their first royal tour of Africa. Archie took part in his first official royal engagement during the visit, as Markle and Harry took him to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

The pictures of the meeting showed Archie looks just like his dad – and he even inherited Harry’s ginger hair, too.

It may be a while before royal fans are treated to more photos of Archie and his dad’s side of the family, as Buckingham Palace just announced the duke and duchess plan to spend Christmas with Doria Ragland in LA.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” a palace spokesperson confirmed.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

