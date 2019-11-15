Prince Harry reportedly joked ‘gingers stick together’ after Archie played with other red-headed kids

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie Harrison, who appears to have a head of red hair. source Henk Kruger/ Getty Images

A story from the Daily Express reported that Prince Harry recently joined baby Archie at a playgroup session for the first time and was “delighted” to see Archie playing with other red-head babies, according to a source that spoke with the British paper.

The source also said that Prince Harry reportedly joked: “Gingers stick together!” to a group of 10 parents at the playdate, which was said in the article to have taken place in Windsor earlier this week.

Buckingham Palace has reportedly declined to comment on the playgroup and has avoided naming the group, citing safety concerns, according to news outlet.

While presenting at the WellChild Awards in London on October 15, Meghan Markle said that she had taken Archie to his first playgroup session, according to reporting from Emily Nash, a royals reporter at Hello! Magazine. It’s unclear whether this was the same playgroup that Prince Harry remarked on Archie playing well with other ginger babies.

Archie Harrison looks just like Prince Harry did when he was a baby

caption Baby Archie, left, and a baby photo of Prince Harry, right. source Toby Meleville/ Getty Images, Getty Images

As pointed out by Insider royals reporter Mikhaila Friel, baby Archie appears to have inherited his mom’s brown eyes. In some photos, Archie’s hair appears darker, but the royal baby’s hair and eyebrows appear to be red in color – just like his dad’s.

At the WellChild Awards in October, attendee Angela Sunderland and her daughter, Milly, spoke with the duke and duchess about Archie’s hair color.

“Meghan said he has [red hair] and Harry said he definitely has, and you can see it in his eyebrows,” Sunderland reportedly said, according to Allure. “Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken [Archie] to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.”

Baby Archie made his first public appearance since birth on the Sussex Royal Instagram account

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a video of 4-month-old Archie on the Sussex Royal Instagram Story during the family’s 10-day royal tour of Africa at the end of September, giving the world a first look at the royal baby’s ginger coloring.

caption Baby Archie made his first public appearance since birth in an Instagram Story video on the Sussex Royal account. source Sussex Royal

Archie made another Instagram appearance on Thursday in a post on the Sussex Royal account to celebrate Prince Charles’ 71st birthday. The new photo shows Prince Harry cradling baby Archie alongside Prince Charles that appears to have been taken at his christening ceremony in July.

The post said: “Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also recently confirmed that they’ll be spending their first Christmas with baby Archie in Los Angeles, as reported by a spokesperson of the Sussexes.

Insider reached out to the household of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the Daily Express article and had not heard back at the time of this post.