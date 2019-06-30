A London baby was born despite a brutal stabbing that killed its mother and is now in critical condition

caption A police officer stands at the cordon on the street where a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed to death in the Thornton Heath area of London, Britain June 30, 2019. source Simon Dawson/Reuters

A baby is reportedly in “critical condition” after surviving a stabbing that killed its 26-year-old mother.

Police responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. and found the heavily pregnant woman dying in Croydon, South London.

The stabbing came as just one of five such attacks across London in a 28-hour period.

The Guardian reports that paramedics delivered the baby Saturday while its mother was dying at the scene of the stabbing in Croydon, south London. Police reportedly found the woman after responding to a call of someone suffering cardiac arrest around 3:30 a.m.

The baby was taken to the hospital and reportedly remains in “critical condition.” The Guardian reports that a 37-year old was arrested and is in custody for the attack.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reacted to the news on Twitter, where he wrote that “Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.”

Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face. My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost. @MetPoliceUK are investigating – please help if you can. https://t.co/lCajeCKM5d — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 29, 2019

Reuters reports that the stabbing was one of five across London in a 28-hour period. The trend has been seized upon as a crisis by top British figures, including rapper Stormzy, who on Friday wore a stab-proof vest emblazoned with the Union Jack designed by the street artist Banksy for his politically charged headline performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival.

