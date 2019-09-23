A viral post about a child’s death after choking on a muffin highlights the risks of seemingly ‘safe’ foods

caption North Carolina mother Ashton Zager shared a Facebook post on Tuesday about the loss of her baby, who died from choking on a muffin. Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under 5. source Getty

North Carolina mother Ashton Zager shared a Facebook post on Tuesday about the loss of her baby, who died from choking on a muffin.

Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under 5.

Experts say that even foods that may seem “safe” can present risks in certain situations.

A mother’s heartbreaking Facebook post is going viral because it underscores the many risks associated with feeding babies and young children, even when serving foods that may seem easy to chew and swallow.

On Tuesday, Ashton Zager detailed in her post how her younger son, Hank, died after choking on a muffin. Zager noted that her son had been exposed to a wide-range of foods, and expressed her shock that a snack most parents wouldn’t think twice about led to his death.

“He choked on a muffin,” she wrote. “My child who inhaled bananas and oranges and all the scary foods with ease choked on a single bite of banana muffin.”

Hot dogs, nuts and candies are known to be dangerous for kids

There is a well-known list of foods that parents are warned to avoid because of the choking hazards they present in children, including hot dogs, nuts, and hard candies. But even something that’s soft – that dissolves easily – can also present life-threatening risks, particularly for babies who are just learning to eat, said Dr. Erin McDowell, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, who did not treat Zager’s son.

“Any food can be dangerous if it’s given to the wrong kid at the wrong time,” McDowell said. “Every kid is at a little bit of a developmentally different level, and so you have to make sure that you’re feeding your kid what is developmentally appropriate for them.”

caption Adults should cut up hot dogs for kids as a precaution until they are able to do it themselves. source Getty

Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under 5, according to the New York State Department of Health. It’s a risk that parents need to be highly vigilant of until the age of 4, but also understand that it can happen at any age, said Dr. Jaime Friedman, a pediatrician in California and spokesperson for the Americn Academy of Pediatrics.

Friedman, who also did not treat Zager’s son, noted that choking on a muffin is atypical.

“Muffins are not generally considered a choking hazard,” Friedman said, “because [they] crumble into small pieces and [are] not likely to get stuck in the airway.”

It’s important to check secondary ingredients like nuts

Friedman added that muffins containing nuts are a different story, since nuts are a choking hazard for kids. The same is true of crunchy peanut butter. Smooth nut butters may be perfectly fine for young children, but if there are larger nuts added to the mix, that introduces risks.

Bread – hot dog buns, in particular – is another category McDowell encourages parents to be more cautious with, since it often seems like a perfectly innocuous food. She noted that she’s seen numerous cases in the emergency room of children who have choked on bread products.

“Things like hot dog buns are kind of dry,” McDowell said, “and if you’re taking a big bite of one, it can get stuck and cause a problem.”

caption Kids are more likely to choke if they eat while moving around. Parents and caregivers should also be mindful of the size of each bite, experts say. source Getty

There are a number of other factors, besides actual ingredients, which can make a food unsafe for children to eat. McDowell told Insider that a child is much more likely to choke if he is eating while moving around.

Portions matter, too. The size of the bite can make the difference between something getting swallowed with ease or getting stuck in an airway.

McDowell advises parents to cut foods like hot dogs in half, until the child is old enough to do it on their own.

Parents should learn CPR and consider investing in anti-choking devices, experts say

In addition to carefully selecting appropriate foods for kids, experts also urge parents to learn CPR and First Aid training.

Zager wrote in her Facebook post that she called 911 for help, the Heimlich maneuver was performed on her son and that he never lost consciousness. He underwent compressions and nearly three hours of surgery at the hospital before he passed away.

McDowell said parents might consider investing in an anti-choking device at home, as an added precaution.

“When it comes to choking, every minute without oxygen is a minute of brain death that’s potentially happening,” she said. “Every minute that you can save your kid from a choking episode is another minute that they’re going to do better.”

