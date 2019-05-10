The top 10 baby names for girls and boys that suddenly became popular in 2018

caption Adam Driver is seen playing the character Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on the left. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is seen on the right. source Disney/Lucas Film and Getty

The US Social Security Administration on Friday released data on the most popular baby names of 2018.

One of the lists the SSA released is a ranking of the names that changed the most in popularity last year.

For girls, the name that shot up in popularity the most was Meghan, no doubt due to the marriage of American actress Meghan Markle to Britain’s Prince Harry.

One of the newly popular names among boys was Kylo, after the Star Wars villain Kylo Ren played by actor Adam Driver.

The name Meghan has always been a fairly common name in America, but from 2013 to 2017, Meghan didn’t even make it into the top 1,000 of most popular names for girls in the US.

But this year, Meghan is making a comeback. According to data the Social Security Administration released on Friday, Meghan was the girls’ name that shot up in popularity the most in 2018, going from the rank of 1,404 to 703.

Meghan’s sudden popularity is no doubt connected to the marriage of American actress Meghan Markle to Britain’s Prince Harry. The couple wed in May of last year, and just this week welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (the name Archie made the top 1,000 for the first time this year since 1988).

As for boys’ names, Genesis was the name that grew the most in popularity. Genesis is a reference to the first book in the Bible.

Other recently popular names for boys include Saint, which became more mainstream due to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian giving the name to their second child.

The name Kylo also rose rapidly in popularity for boys, which appears to be inspired by the “Star Wars” villain Kylo Ren, played by actor Adam Driver in the reboot of the series.

Back on the girls’ side of the list, there was also inspiration from fantasy series. The name Yara went from number 986 on the most popular names in 2017 to 672 in 2018. Yara Greyjoy is the name of a popular character in the HBO series “Game of Thrones”.