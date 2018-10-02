Rich families are paying baby nurses up to $800 a day to work 22-hour shifts and teach their babies to sleep through the night

caption Baby nurses make between $600 and $800 a day. source Malykalexa/Shutterstock

Wealthy families are paying baby nurses up to $800 a day to tend to their newborn babies and teach them to sleep through the night.

Baby nurses work 22-hour days and don’t take a day off until three or four weeks after the baby is born.

They make between $600 and $750 a day on average, and sometimes up to $800.

Parents are keeping baby nurses for much longer than in the past, up to nine months instead of one to three, according to Seth Norman Greenberg, vice president of domestic staffing firm Pavillion Agency.

An ultra-wealthy business magnate may have no trouble managing a staff of hundreds of people, but getting a baby to sleep? That’s another story.

More and more affluent families are paying up to $800 a day to hire baby nurses to help them care for their newborns and teach the babies to sleep through the night, according to Seth Norman Greenberg, the vice president and marketing director of Pavillion Agency, a domestic staffing agency in New York City.

“I spoke to someone the other day who said, ‘My husband’s a titan, he manages 10,000 people, and he can’t put our kid to sleep,'” Greenberg told Business Insider.

In such cases, a baby nurse is the ideal solution.

These baby nurses – who are not always necessarily registered nurses – work 22-hour shifts and don’t take a single day off until the baby is three or four weeks old. Their average rate is between $600 and $750 a day for one baby and can be as high as $800 a day. For twins and triplets, the rate can be even higher.

Pavillion Agency, which matches candidates to high-earning families for roles including nannies, private chefs, personal assistants, housekeepers, butlers, and more, caters to families that can be classified as “ultra-wealthy,” Greenberg told Business Insider. “Clients can be in any industry, from business titans, financial, manufacturing, tech – and then some people that are just retired,” he said.

“All of these very successful people are able to be successful because their homes are run,” Greenberg said.

Parents are increasingly seeing the value of keeping baby nurses for longer periods, according to Greenberg.

“Whereas most of my baby nurse cases in the past, up until a few years ago, would last between one and three months, now they’re lasting between six and nine months,” Greenberg told Business Insider. “And the salaries have gone up. … So the salaries go up and people are keeping them for longer.”

Baby nurses usually work three to four weeks straight and then take a few days off, according to Greenberg. After that, they generally take a day off every two weeks.

Most baby nurses start out as either nannies, RNs, or LPNs, Greenberg said. They’re often mothers themselves. In general, they are CPR certified and stay up to date with the latest newborn philosophies and standards.

Baby nurses help teach parents techniques related to bathing, bedtimes routines, feeding, diapering and dressing the baby, maintaining the baby’s room, and much more. They are trained to deal with colic, gas, and excessive crying, according to Pavillion’s website. Some can act as lactation consultants and are trained in umbilical and circumcision care.

“Some baby nurses enjoy working for part of the year (six months) and travel and do other things throughout the year,” Greenberg said. “Others have a brief rest period and start working right away.”