Planters engineered a viral Super Bowl moment with Baby Nut. A network of meme pages was created before its debut to ensure internet fame.

caption Baby Nut is the new Planters mascot. source Screenshot/YouTube

Planters attempted to create a viral Super Bowl moment by bringing Mr. Peanut back as “Baby Nut.”

The move was evocative of Baby Yoda, but was clearly pre-planned as a branding effort.

A series of meme pages were created before Baby Nut’s rollout to spread memes about the character.

The move could violate Twitter’s rules against spam.

Planters, the nut brand, had engineered the perfect viral moment for the 2020 Super Bowl – killing their mascot Mr. Peanut and bringing him back as Baby Nut, a smaller, cuter version of the character that immediately brings Baby Yoda to mind.

But unlike Baby Yoda’s virality – which was seemingly a grassroots internet movement driven by the cuteness of the character in Disney’s “The Mandalorian” – Baby Nut’s debut came with an infrastructure of pre-planned internet stardom, showing the lengths to which companies will go to ensure they get a viral moment.

Planters appears to have made multiple meme pages for Baby Nut before its rollout

A typical part of major viral moments in the last few years has been the appearance of numerous meme pages devoted to sharing images and videos joking about the topic at hand. With Baby Yoda, hundreds if not thousands of meme pages were made by fans or people interested in capitalizing on interest in Baby Yoda memes.

Now, with Baby Nut, it appears we’re seeing corporations catch on to the trend, manufacturing their own meme pages before the rollout of the character.

After the debut of Baby Nut during the Super Bowl, the verified @MrPeanut account retweeted memes from separate accounts about Baby Nut. For most viral moments this wouldn’t be surprising, but upon further inspection, the accounts that were retweeted were created in January 2020, before the public knew about Baby Nut – suggesting that they were part of the ad campaign.

One account that was shared, Baby Nut Expressions (@BabyNutLOL), had 46 followers at the time of this writing, and almost immediately began sharing memes about Baby Nut after the commercial.

Another account @BabyNutReal had 37 followers at the time of this writing and was created in September 2019, and similarly began sharing Baby Nut memes shortly after the commercial aired.

⠀ (__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) Mr. Peanut

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ

( (三ヽ人 / |

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノ

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) Baby Nut — Baby Nut (@BabyNutReal) February 3, 2020

@BabyNutBaby, @BabyNutMemes, and @BabyNutFanpage were also created in January, before the rollout of Baby Nut, and shared similar memes. @BabyNutMemes like a tweet from @MrPeanut as early as January 14th.

Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Planters, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The accounts could potentially violate Twitter’s rules against spam

While Twitter allows for easy account creation, an organized effort to attempt to amplify homebrewed Baby Nut memes could violate the company’s policies on spam and platform manipulation, which reads, “You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.”

Specifically, Twitter calls out “coordinated activity, that attempts to artificially influence conversations through the use of multiple accounts, fake accounts, automation and/or scripting,” and “operating multiple accounts with overlapping use cases, such as identical or similar personas or substantially similar content.” Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

While such activity isn’t entirely unheard of around businesses and brands, the use of meme pages specifically to amplify a specific viral moment such as Baby Nut signals a new corporate understanding of the internet ecosystem.

