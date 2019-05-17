9 photos of Prince Harry as a child that hint at what Archie might look like in the future

caption Prince Harry was born in the spotlight. source Anwar Hussein/ Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their son Archie into the world, and people are already wondering what he will look like as he grows up. Prince Harry’s childhood pictures may offer some clues.

Prince Harry grew up in the spotlight, attending the British Grand Prix and the famous Eton College.

He was also famously precocious, making faces at those snapping photos of him as a kid.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, they posted the pictures of the newest royal on Instagram.

While we may not know just yet what Archie will look like growing up, we can look back at his parents’ childhood photos for some hints. Specifically, we can look at Prince Harry’s bevy of public photos. Prince Harry grew up in the spotlight as the son of the future king and the famous Princess Diana.

Take a look at Harry as a kid.

In 1986 and at 2 years old, Prince Harry was already famous, living in the public eye alongside his mother, Princess Diana.

caption Prince Harry at 2 years old. source Tim Graham/ Getty

Prince Harry and Archie already have a couple of things in common. First, they will both have grown up in the public eye, and second, they both have mothers whose names fill daily headlines.

He even attended nursery school in front of the cameras.

caption A young Prince Harry attending nursery school. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

On his first day of nursery school in 1987 and at 3 years old, Prince Harry waved to the cameras.

Prince Harry was also spotted playing in a firetruck in 1988.

caption Prince Harry on a fire truck. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

He would have been 3 years old at the time.

In 1990, when Prince Harry was 5, he was able to try on an army uniform and took a ride around in a tank.

caption Prince Harry at 8 years old. source Tim Graham/ Getty

Archie may take after his father and join the military.

In 1991 and at 7 years old, he took a ride on a ferry boat with his mother and brother, Prince William.

caption Prince Harry and family near Niagara Falls. source Anwar Hussein/ Getty

Archie will probably spend lots of time with his royal cousins, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

When he was 9 years old in mid 1994, Prince Harry attended the British Grand Prix, wearing a tie.

caption Prince Harry at 9 years old. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

Archie will also be able to attend exclusive events like the British Grand Prix.

On his first day attending Eton College, Prince Harry dressed up in a suit.

He was just shy of his 14th birthday in September of 1998. Prince Harry’s son may also attend Eton College, one of the top private schools in England, just like he and Prince William did.

Prince Harry has also long been an activist. Here, at 18 years old in September of 2002, he’s visiting a sick child in a local hospital.

caption Prince Harry visiting a sick child in a local hospital. source Pool/ Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty

Archie will most likely follow in his parents’ charitable footsteps.

Prince Harry followed his passion for activism throughout his teenage years, often visiting Africa to work with various charities.

caption Prince Harry on a trip to southern Africa. source Tim Graham/ Getty

Prince Harry was 19 years old in this March 2004 photo.

And, for good measure, here’s a glimpse at mom Meghan Markle’s childhood, too. When she was 12 years old, Markle appeared on Nickelodeon to protest a sexist dish soap commercial.

caption Meghan Markle at 12. source Marsellus Wallace/ YouTube

“It really hurt my feelings,” the young Markle said in the video. “It makes me feel like they’re going to grow up thinking that girls are less than them.”