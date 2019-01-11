38 clever baby shower gifts that new parents will undoubtedly appreciate — all under $100

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Baby shower gifts can be daunting, especially if you’re not also a parent.

Below are 38 gifts under $100 you can feel good about gifting – from new cult-favorite products they may not have heard of to classics new parents will thank you for.

Baby showers can be daunting for outsiders. Even for longtime parents, it’s tough to keep tabs on all the new gear in the childcare space. Here’s your opportunity to shower your loved ones with joy and tools to make their next few years easier, and you’re stuck wondering what to get.

If they didn’t make a registry to guide you, most of the gifts are taken, or you’re looking to gift something they don’t know exists yet, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find a variety of gifts under $100 that you can feel confident gifting. We’ve also got a compilation of great baby shower gifts under $50, and a list of hyper-useful baby products recommended by actual parents.

Below you can find 38 great, affordable baby shower gifts parents will appreciate:

An adorable polar bear play mat

source Crate and Barrel

A giant bear provides the support for baby to lounge, both on their back and during tummy time. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s a pretty cute combination.

A nightlight and sound machine parents can control

source Amazon

Rest is a nightlight, sound machine, and wake-up alert that grows with children – from soft light and white noise for midnight newborn feeding sessions to a preschooler’s nightlight. Parents can customize everything: color, brightness, sound, and volume level. Or, they can choose from presets recommended by sleep experts. They can set programs to match their family’s sleep schedule and can be adjusted remotely via phone.

A good meal without grocery shopping

source HelloFresh

Busy new parents don’t have time to cook well for themselves. HelloFresh will deliver pre-portioned ingredients right to their door with recipes for easy-to-cook meals they can make without leaving the house. This way, they can eat well without the stress.

If you’re not sure which service to order from, check out our guide to the best meal kit delivery services, which includes options for special diets.

A gift card to a new startup that makes organic clothes for kids and supports charities

source Colored Organics

Colored Organics is one name to watch. The company makes 100% organic cotton clothes that are incredibly soft, cute, and safe for babies and kids. Plus, it partners with organizations to help children in need with every purchase you make – from using part of 2017 profits to build an orphanage in India to supporting local hospitals. And, you can rest assured that no child labor will ever be used to make one of the products.

If you’re looking for a meaningful, unique gift, you could do worse than turning them on to a cool new brand they can feel good supporting. It’s also better for the environment.

A portable white noise machine for fussy sleepers

source Amazon

No matter where they are – in the car, at home, or in public – this little white noise machine helps fussy babies fall asleep.

A cult-favorite teething toy

source Amazon

This infant training toothbrush and teether looks like a banana and helps kids get through the terrible teething phase with minimal tears. It has over 6,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

A convenient baby high chair for home or restaurants

source Amazon

This was one of the item that came highly recommended by Business Insider parents. It’s a portable high chair that can attach to any flat surface without scratching – at home or at restaurants.

A unique bib that turns baby into the next Jackson Pollock

source Uncommon Goods

Picasso once said that every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain one as we grow up. Case in point.

A removable diaper bag insert for totes

source Amazon

ToteSavvy makes removable bag inserts for all the essentials. Parents can fill up the clever organizer and transfer from bag to bag without breaking pace or re-organizing.

A matching pair of sneakers from their favorite startup

source Allbirds

Yep, Allbirds makes tiny, adorable matching shoes for kids – in sizes 5T to 10T and in plenty of colors.

A clean house

source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

One thing new parents want is a clean, organized, relaxing house. But if you have to choose between rest and scrubbing the grout in the bathroom, you choose to rest. You’ll want to coordinate with parents beforehand, but this is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give.

Though prices and availability vary by area, you should be able to book a cleaning professional to do any type of service around the home (including a deep clean) at around $20 per hour.

A hooded baby towel for cozy bath time

source Parachute

Popular startup Parachute Home has a recent line of baby sheets and towels – and they’re extremely cute. This all-over hooded towel is perfect for soft, cozy bath time and a quick dry.

One-piece silicone place-mats

source Nordstrom

These genius silicone placemats hold baby’s food in place by suctioning to any flat surface. Fewer tipped bowls and plates, and fewer cleanups. They’re also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Hours and hours of entertainment for baby

source Amazon

This is the amusement park of early childhood toys. The seat spins 360° so baby can discover, forget, and rediscover toys all around them like a peek-a-boo tiger and rattle lizard. The sturdy steel frame encourages bouncing, and it easily adjusts while they grow.

Crib sheets in cute prints from a beloved startup

source Brooklinen

The internet’s favorite adult bedding startup recently launched a line of sheets for little ones. Brooklinen’s Brooklittles line comes in tons of fun, vibrant patterns and prints.

A new functional and stylish maternity bra

source Lively

Lively’s Mesh Trim Maternity Bralette is a new entry to the world of maternity wear, but its rave reviews have landed it in major publications like Elle and Instyle. It’s useful, comfortable, and looks a bit more like what moms may be used to wearing before their pregnancy.

An adorable Bigfoot clock

source Uncommon Goods

Give them something they’re probably not likely to have with this fun Bigfoot clock. Baby will love that his two big feet swing with each passing moment.

A custom M is for Me book

source Uncommon Goods

Create a personalized goodnight book for a gift they’ll always remember. To make it even more sentimental, write a heartfelt inscription inside for when baby grows up.

A clever pacifier that’s less likely to be dropped

source Target

This WubbaNub pacifier is beloved among parents for good reason – a pacifier attached to a stuffed animal is less likely to fall to the ground a thousand times a day. They will thank you for this cute and clever gift.

Fan-favorite baby bottles

source Nordstrom

These baby bottles are beloved by parents (and babies) because they mimic breastfeeding. They’re especially convenient for when parents want to transition baby from breast to bottle.

Cute bookends

source Uncommon Goods

What’s a more perfect bookend for the occasion than one of a mother giraffe reaching out to nuzzle her baby? It’ll also be fun to watch mom giraffe’s neck grow longer and longer with the more books added.

A funny new children’s book by Jimmy Fallon

source Amazon

This is the first book by Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show. “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA” details every dad’s secret campaign to ensure baby’s first word is “dada.”

If you’re willing to be a bit edgier, get “Go the F**ck to Sleep” ($13.19) to give parents a much-needed laugh. It made it onto Reader’s Digest’s list of the 25 funniest books of all time.

A fan-favorite sleeper and playtime seat

source Amazon

Fisher-Price’s Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper is a hit with parents. It’s a playtime seat and a sleeper all in one, and generates comforting hands-free rocking at the push of a button.

A bottle warmer

source Amazon

This bottle warmer works to gently and evenly heat so you don’t wind up with hot spots. It should work with Phillips Avent bottles, toddler cups, and most food jars.

Safe newborn essentials

source Nordstrom

Honest is well-loved by parents because all of its products are meant to be safe, gentle, and as minimally processed as possible. This set includes face and body lotion, shampoo and body wash, healing balm, and other essentials that are hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates, dyes, and other risky additives.

A gift set of popular pregnancy essentials

source Nordstrom

This gift set includes three of the brand’s most popular organic pregnancy essentials – Belly Butter, Refresh Oil and Belly Oil – which come nestled in a pretty box made from recycled premium paper.

Personalized storybook art

source Uncommon Goods

This personalized print casts the new baby as a brave storybook figure. You can also write your own rave “review” to be included.

Wool dryer balls for chemical-free softening

source Amazon

Parents want their baby to be surrounded by softness, and that often leads to using softeners that rely upon synthetics and chemicals which aren’t great for the environment. Wool dryer balls are reusable, and they naturally and gently soften clothes.

A fun, nourishing mask for her belly

source HATCH

Hatch’s Belly Mask is a fun way for mom to relax and spend time caring for herself. The mask is full of nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and propolis to minimize stretch marks during pregnancy and soften skin postpartum.

A video baby monitor

source Amazon

The Willcare video baby monitor lets parents see baby even at night without a light on. It can play remote lullabies, monitor temperature, and parents can speak to their child via the monitor.

Adorable, bright baby moccasins

source Freshly Picked/Facebook

Babies may not need tiny, colorful moccasins in fun prints and bright colors, but they sure will look adorable in them. Get ready for lots of “Thank you!” pictures.

A gift set of on-the-go essentials

source Nordstrom

OXO TOT On-the-Go Essentials Gift Set, available on Nordstrom, $54.99 This is a great way to gift multiple essentials that will work together flawlessly: a spoon and roll-up bib that catches food in its own tray, an on-the-go wipe dispenser and drying rack, and a bottle brush and Flippy Snack Cup.

An Amazon Prime membership

source mitikusa via Flickr

The best thing you can give – if they don’t already have it – is probably an Amazon Prime membership. Parents can order essentials without leaving the house, pay less, and get it within two days with free shipping. It’ll also give them access to tons of other benefits. Plus, if they do have Prime already, your gift will convert into a gift card for them to use on any supplies they need.

A playmat with plenty of developmental activities

source Amazon

This activity center will keep baby busy with 17 developmental activities and 13 loops to hang favorite toys, low or high.

A curated stack of classic children’s books

source Amazon

How many of us still grow nostalgic about the classic children’s books we read while snuggled up to parents and loved ones? Gift them the same gift with a set of handpicked classics that are sure to become fond memories. If you need suggestions, we polled our colleagues and compiled 20 children’s books that stand the test of time.

A kit of the newborn basics they’ll need

source Nordstrom

If you’re a parent, don’t you kind of wish the mythical stork dropped off an entire bag of essentials at the same time? This Baby Basics Kit attempts to do something similar: grouping favorite products from trusted brand Fridababy for everything from “claws” (nails) to “flakes” (dry skin).

Soft UGG booties that won’t fall off

source Nordstrom

Keep baby’s feet snuggly and soft all day long with UGG hook-and-loop closure booties that survive the fate of socks on the floor.

A clever baby briefcase to store all of baby’s important documents

source Nordstrom

This clever baby briefcase is a cute (and helpful) way to organize all the important papers parents will need to keep track of – from birth certificates to passport photos.