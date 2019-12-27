A new trailer for the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie just revealed our first glimpse at baby Sonic

caption Look at this cutie! source Paramount Pictures

A new Japanese trailer for the live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie provided a glimpse of the beloved hedgehog as a baby.

Baby Sonic wears his telltale red sneakers and gloves, and speeds around Green Hill Zone.

The “Sonic” movie has had a challenging year, with the original trailer facing swift backlash over Sonic’s design. The studio pushed back the original release date in order to redesign the character.

Move aside, Baby Yoda – there’s a new baby in town.

An exclusive Japanese trailer for the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie was released Thursday night, and it revealed a tiny version of the beloved hedgehog for the first time ever.

In the trailer, little Sonic wears miniature versions of his telltale red sneakers and white gloves as he zooms around Green Hill Zone. (The tweet from Sega describes him as “Baby Sonic,” but it’s fair to say that the little guy is closer to toddler-sized.)

Like many of us, Sonic has had a challenging 2019. The trailer for the hedgehog’s first live-action film dropped in April, and the backlash was immediate and harsh – fans were upset by Sonic’s design, mainly due to his prominent, human-like teeth.

Almost immediately, Paramount Pictures pushed back the release, which was originally scheduled for November, in order to revamp Sonic’s appearance. “The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen,” Jeff Fowler, the move’s director, wrote in a tweet at the time.

Fast-forward to November and Paramount released a redesigned Sonic that looked more cartoon-like (and nixed Sonic’s disconcerting dental work).

source Sega/Paramount Pictures

Now, the studio appears to be capitalizing on the popularity of Baby Yoda from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” by touting its own little cutie. Even though Sonic has never appeared in child form in the games, it appears that the movie will explain more about how the hedgehog grew up.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” arrives in theaters February 14, 2020. You can watch the new trailer below.