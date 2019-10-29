20 fun stocking stuffers your baby will love — from novelty holiday bibs to animal-shaped teethers

source Amazon

Stocking stuffers add a little extra fun to the holidays, but the task of filling a stocking for a young baby can be overwhelming.

There are a lot of gifts that young babies can’t yet use, like small toys or solid treats, but as a parent who went through that very issue with my now-toddler, I’ve decided to save you the headache when shopping.

Here are 20 stocking stuffers ideal for any baby, including ones I’ve gotten my own daughter.

My daughter was almost six months old when she celebrated her first Christmas last year, and as the day got closer and closer, I found myself thinking, “What in the world do you put in a stocking for a baby?”

Some people told me not to buy her presents since she wouldn’t remember her first Christmas anyway, but I love the holidays so there was no way I was going to leave my daughter’s stocking empty. But I ran into issues while shopping, like small toys that posed choking hazards or solid treats that my daughter couldn’t eat yet at the time.

So after having gone through this issue myself, I’ve rounded up 20 fun yet functional gifts for your baby whether they’re only going to be one month old or nearing their first birthday this Christmas.

Here are 20 of our favorite stocking stuffers for young babies:

Adorable novelty bibs

source Amazon

Protect your baby’s Christmas outfit with novelty bibs designed to catch drool and spit-up while still looking cute. The Santa bib is particularly adorable and will keep even the messiest eater clean.

Holiday-themed bath toys

source Amazon

This set includes five water squirting bath toys in different holiday-themed shapes – a stack of presents, a snowman, a Christmas tree, reindeer, and Santa Claus. They’re perfect to play with inside or outside of the tub.

A teether in the shape of a banana

source Amazon

This banana-shaped teether has silicone bristles that helps babies get used to the feeling of a toothbrush in their mouth. It has curved handles that make it easy for babies to grasp, and the bristles will reach all the way to the back of their mouth when molars start coming in.

A cup with a weighted straw

source Amazon

The weighted straw moves with the cup so your baby can drink from any angle, eliminating their frustration. The curved handles are easy to hold and the cup is spill-proof too.

Their first smartphone

source Amazon

My daughter was about seven months old when she discovered smartphones, so the next step was to get her a toy phone of her own. This Fisher-Price phone has 29 buttons that light up and make sounds so Ellie is constantly occupied and more importantly, prevents her from stealing my phone.

A silicone feeder that’s great for frozen treats

source Amazon

This silicone feeder doubles as a teether when you fill it with frozen purees or smoothies; it’s also great for introducing your baby to new flavors of fruits and vegetables. It’s perfect for babies who are just starting solids and can even be filled with frozen breastmilk or formula for teething babies who haven’t started solids yet.

A soft book for the stroller

source Amazon

Clip this soft book to your stroller, car seat, or diaper bag so it can always keep your baby entertained on the go. It’ll help develop your baby’s senses with its different colors, textures, sounds, and mirror.

A pacifier and plush toy combo

source Target

Your baby will be comforted by this pacifier and cute plush combo. The attached stuffed animal also makes it easier for your baby to find on his or her own in the crib, car seat, or stroller when it inevitably gets dropped.

A rubber ducky masquerading as Santa

source Amazon

Your classic rubber duck with an adorable Christmas twist, this duck is designed without a hole in the bottom so you don’t have to worry about mold or mildew growing inside.

Foot and wrist rattles

source Amazon

These are little socks and wristbands with rattles that encourage your not-yet-mobile baby to kick and move, all while keeping them entertained. My daughter loved to wear the foot rattles once she started walking too.

Wooden beads they can manipulate

source Target

Babies will love to manipulate these colorful wooden beads that are attached with an elastic cord. They provide great sensory input and make a clacking sound when your baby moves them around – even adults will find it soothing play with.

Delicious yogurt melts

source Amazon

For babies who are start to eat soft solids, these are a delicious treat. They’re sweet, creamy, and melt quickly. Cut them in half or quarters to make them easier for young babies.

A giraffe teether

source Target

I don’t know what it is about Sophie, but babies love her. She’s a squeaking teether that’s easy to grab and can reach any sore tooth in a baby’s mouth.

Fun straps to secure their sippy cups

source Amazon

When babies learn to throw or push things onto the floor, the first thing that goes is usually their bottle or cup. This strap wraps around the bottle or cup and can be buckled to a high chair, stroller, or car seat, preventing things from hitting the floor. My German Shepherd who often falls victim to said cup is appreciative of this strap as well.

A classic baby rattle

source Target

The open design of this rattle makes it for babies who are just starting to grasp and pick up objects. It’s also fun for babies to be able to see the beads shake around inside, and a great way to start teaching cause and effect.

Disney push cars

source Amazon

These baby Disney push cars are just too precious. The back of the cars have holes that make it easy for little fingers to find a good grip as they push them along the floor.

A soft toy with all the tags

source Amazon

This toy crinkles, squeaks, and has plenty of textures and tags for babies to touch and pull. It also has a clip so you can attach it to a stroller, car seat, or hang it above your baby on a play mat.

Classic stacking cups

source Amazon

Babies love cups for some reason and this is such a simple toy that can grow with your child. They can be used in so many different ways – in the bath, at sensory tables, for pretend play, in the kitchen, and so much more. They have holes in the bottom, which makes them really fun for water play too.

High-contrast learning cards

source Amazon

Very young babies see high contrast colors best, so these durable cards will be really interesting to newborns. Parents love them to keep babies happy during tummy time and in the car. As your baby grows, you can also use the card to teach them about animals.

A fun bobblehead toy

source Walmart

This bobblehead toy talks, sings, plays music, and lights up when your baby touches its head. My daughter also loves to activate Beatbo by shaking him, and it’s the perfect portable toy to keep her entertained during car rides.