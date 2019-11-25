Get excited, there are now a bunch of Baby Yoda GIFs you can text to your friends

caption Baby Yoda is a fan favorite from The Mandalorian. source Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda, who does not yet have an actual name, is a character from the Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian.”

Last week, EFF pointed out that all traces of the character were removed from Giphy, a popular GIF-sharing platform.

Now the GIFs are back, and you can spam your friends with as many as your heart desires.

Baby Yoda, the informal name given to a tiny unnamed creature in the Star Wars universe, has unquestionably been the breakout star of the flagship Disney Plus show, “The Mandalorian.”

GIFs of Baby Yoda disappeared from Giphy last week, with a message saying they were “removed from giphy for copyright reasons.” Some fans speculated that either Disney made a copyright claim about the GIFs, or that Giphy preemptively removed them.

A Giphy spokesperson told Gizmodo “Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to GIPHY and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation,” a Giphy spokesperson told Gizmodo via email. “We apologize to both Disney and Vulture for any inconvenience, and we are happy to report that the GIFs are once again live on GIPHY.”

Now, the GIFs have returned. Here are some great picks to send your friends.

The internet loves all things Baby Yoda.

You don’t even have to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate the cuteness.

Director Werner Herzog called it “heartbreakingly beautiful.”

Its giant ears and eyes are the perfect formula for cuteness.

Send these to your friends for guaranteed “aws.”