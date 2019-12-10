11 Baby Yoda gifts they’ll absolutely love even if they haven’t watched ‘The Mandalorian’

Baby Yoda gifts from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” will be on the top of many Christmas lists this year.

From a super-sized Baby Yoda bobblehead doll to a Baby Yoda PopSocket for your phone, these gifts are perfect for those who love the adorable green creature – and for those who haven’t even watched the show but know everything about it.

Even if you haven’t watched “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, you’ve undoubtedly seen all the Baby Yoda memes, fan art, and backordered holiday gifts.

As soon as the adorable green creature appeared on the Disney Plus Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” everyone – including yours truly – wanted a piece of Baby Yoda. Despite Disney being slow on the uptake for Baby Yoda merch, there are still many great holiday gifts for fans of the fuzzy adult-baby though some are only available for pre-order and will arrive in spring 2020. This means some of the gifts below will an extra surprise when Baby Yoda arrives in the mail.

The top 5 Baby Yoda gifts:

Here are 11 Baby Yoda gifts for fans of “The Mandalorian”:

A Disney Plus subscription

source Disney Plus

In addition to hundreds of classic Disney movies, old shows, and original programming, Disney+ is the only place to see the Child in action. From day one of Disney+, “The Mandalorian” has been a hit both with audience and critics. If they don’t already have Disney+, now’s the time to get it for them.

Here’s everything to know about Disney+.

A Mando and Baby Yoda print

source Etsy

This stylish print is available in four different sizes, which makes for a great gift no matter how little space they have.

A Baby Yoda bobblehead

source Disney

At a little under four inches in height, this Funko bobblehead of the Child will fit nicely on a desk, bedside table, or even on the front dash of your car. This is available for pre-order right now and is expected to arrive May 13, 020.

A Baby Yoda PopSocket

source PopSockets

Make your phone 10 times adorable by adding a Baby Yoda PopSocket. They’ll smile every time they pick up their phone, which is about every second.

A super-sized Baby Yoda bobblehead

source Disney

Funko is also making a 10-inch version of the Child. This one is also pre-order only and won’t be available until June 3, 2020.

A Baby Yoda plush toy

source Disney

This 10-inch plush toy is a soft and cuddly incarnation of Baby Yoda, and even comes in special packaging that’ll look like the crib from the show. This item is available for pre-order and won’t arrive until April 1, 2020.

A Baby Yoda sweatshirt

source Disney

They’ll be able to bundle up like Baby Yoda in this cozy sweatshirt. The crew neck and ribbed hems will give them that classic sweatshirt silhouette, but the Baby Yoda print is super topical and relevant for 2019.

A Baby Yoda T-shirt

source Disney

Take the Child for a spin on the front of this soft cotton tee.

A Baby Yoda baseball tee

source Disney

Or if they’re into a throwback baseball look, try this one on for size.

A Baby Yoda and “Hangover” mash-up T-shirt

source Etsy

This unexpected mash-up is a funny take on Baby Yoda and the actual baby from “The Hangover.”

A Baby Yoda ugly Christmas sweater

source Etsy

The embroidery reads “All I want for Christmas is a Baby Yoda,” which is what all of us who have watched “The Mandalorian” want.

