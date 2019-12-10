11 Baby Yoda gifts they’ll absolutely love even if they haven’t watched ‘The Mandalorian’

- source
- Baby Yoda gifts from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” will be on the top of many Christmas lists this year.
- From a super-sized Baby Yoda bobblehead doll to a Baby Yoda PopSocket for your phone, these gifts are perfect for those who love the adorable green creature – and for those who haven’t even watched the show but know everything about it.
Even if you haven’t watched “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, you’ve undoubtedly seen all the Baby Yoda memes, fan art, and backordered holiday gifts.
As soon as the adorable green creature appeared on the Disney Plus Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” everyone – including yours truly – wanted a piece of Baby Yoda. Despite Disney being slow on the uptake for Baby Yoda merch, there are still many great holiday gifts for fans of the fuzzy adult-baby though some are only available for pre-order and will arrive in spring 2020. This means some of the gifts below will an extra surprise when Baby Yoda arrives in the mail.
The top 5 Baby Yoda gifts:
- A Disney Plus subscription
- A Mando and Baby Yoda print from Etsy
- A Baby Yoda bobblehead from Funko
- A Baby Yoda PopSocket
- A Baby Yoda ugly Christmas sweater from Etsy
Here are 11 Baby Yoda gifts for fans of “The Mandalorian”:
A Disney Plus subscription
- source
- Disney Plus
Disney+ subscription, $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, available at Disney+
In addition to hundreds of classic Disney movies, old shows, and original programming, Disney+ is the only place to see the Child in action. From day one of Disney+, “The Mandalorian” has been a hit both with audience and critics. If they don’t already have Disney+, now’s the time to get it for them.
Here’s everything to know about Disney+.
A Mando and Baby Yoda print
- source
- Etsy
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Star Wars Print, starting at $10.94, available on Etsy
This stylish print is available in four different sizes, which makes for a great gift no matter how little space they have.
A Baby Yoda bobblehead
- source
- Disney
The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko, $12.99, available at shopDisney
At a little under four inches in height, this Funko bobblehead of the Child will fit nicely on a desk, bedside table, or even on the front dash of your car. This is available for pre-order right now and is expected to arrive May 13, 020.
A Baby Yoda PopSocket
- source
- PopSockets
Baby Yoda Pod, $15, available at PopSocket
Make your phone 10 times adorable by adding a Baby Yoda PopSocket. They’ll smile every time they pick up their phone, which is about every second.
A super-sized Baby Yoda bobblehead
- source
- Disney
The Child Super Sized Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko, $29.99, available at shopDisney
Funko is also making a 10-inch version of the Child. This one is also pre-order only and won’t be available until June 3, 2020.
A Baby Yoda plush toy
- source
- Disney
The Child Plush by Mattel, $24.99, available at shopDisney
This 10-inch plush toy is a soft and cuddly incarnation of Baby Yoda, and even comes in special packaging that’ll look like the crib from the show. This item is available for pre-order and won’t arrive until April 1, 2020.
A Baby Yoda sweatshirt
- source
- Disney
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sweatshirt for Adults, $34.95, available at shopDisney
They’ll be able to bundle up like Baby Yoda in this cozy sweatshirt. The crew neck and ribbed hems will give them that classic sweatshirt silhouette, but the Baby Yoda print is super topical and relevant for 2019.
A Baby Yoda T-shirt
- source
- Disney
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt, $24.95, available at shopDisney
Take the Child for a spin on the front of this soft cotton tee.
A Baby Yoda baseball tee
- source
- Disney
The Child Tee Shirt, $22.95, available at shopDisney
Or if they’re into a throwback baseball look, try this one on for size.
A Baby Yoda and “Hangover” mash-up T-shirt
- source
- Etsy
Baby Yoda Hangover V-neck T-shirt, $29, available on Etsy
This unexpected mash-up is a funny take on Baby Yoda and the actual baby from “The Hangover.”
A Baby Yoda ugly Christmas sweater
- source
- Etsy
Baby Yoda – Ugly Christmas Sweater, $24.46, available on Etsy
The embroidery reads “All I want for Christmas is a Baby Yoda,” which is what all of us who have watched “The Mandalorian” want.
