‘Baby Yoda’ toys and stuffed animals are finally available to pre-order — here they are

caption Mattel is releasing a stuffed animal based off of “the child” character from “The Mandalorian.” source Mattel

Some of the Baby Yoda toys you’ve been searching for are finally here.

Two Funko figures, a stuffed animal from Mattel, and a puzzle were officially announced by Disney on Tuesday and are available for pre-sale on shopDisney.com.

They won’t start shipping until February 2020.

In a press release, Disney announced more products from Lego, Hasbro, and more centered around the character will be available starting in 2020.

Tuesday, Disney announced two Funko figures and a stuffed animal of the popular character from “The Mandalorian” TV series are now available on shopDisney.com.

“We’re excited to release new products for pre-order on shopDisney.com, and are continuing to work closely with our licensees and retailers to roll out additional items including toys, collectibles, plush, games, apparel and more, allowing fans to celebrate the newest addition to ‘Star Wars,'” said Lucasfilm’s svp of licensing and franchise, Paul Southern, to Insider in a statement.

Until now, fans were able to purchase shirts and mugs featuring the 50-year-old creature, who’s officially referred to as “The Child” for right now and has won over the hearts of “Star Wars” fans.

Though Funkos and stuffed animals are currently available for pre-sale, don’t expect them in time for the holidays. According to Disney, the Funko and plush figures will start shipping in February 2020. Disney and Walmart’s websites suggest the items may not arrive until April or May.

Those won’t be the only items available based on the popular “Star Wars” character. Later next year, Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collections will include “all new unique expressions of the Child.” More products from Lego, shopDisney.com, and more will be available starting in the new year.

Funko is releasing a Pop! Bobblehead figure of the little alien.

caption The little Funko figure looks like he’s trying to use the Force. source Funko

Funko’s signature black eyes lend themselves perfectly to the little Yoda character. The sack he wears looks a little more stylized here with a zipper. The item is limited to one per customer.

Price: $8.99-$12.99 Ages: 3+ Where to find it: shopDisney.com, Target, Walmart

A second Funko figure is larger, standing at 10 inches.

caption The second version of “the Child” character looks a little happier than the other Funko figure. source Funko

This large vinyl figure is also a bobblehead.

Price: $29.99 Ages: 3+ Where to find it: shopDisney.com, Target, Walmart

Mattel is releasing the first plush of the character.

caption This is an illustration Disney and Mattel provided of the stuffed animal. It may look slightly different. source Mattel

The 11-inch plush has a soft body with a bean-filled base. You’ll be able to turn its vinyl head manually. The fabric robes are not removable. The character will come in special packaging resembling his crib on the show.

Price: $24.99 Ages: 3+ Where to find it: shopDisney.com, Target

Buffalo Games has a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the little guy that comes with a poster.

caption The Mandalorian is holding the child in the concept art. source Buffalo Games/Disney

It would make a nice piece of art to frame once finished.

Price: $10.99 Ages: 14+ Where to find it: Amazon