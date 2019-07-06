Here’s what it’s like to visit Babylon, the glorious ancient city that the UN just named a UNESCO World Heritage site

caption The 4,000-year-old metropolis, which became one of the world’s largest cities under Hammurabi’s rule, was once the capital of the Babylonian Empire. source Homo Cosmicos/Shutterstock

The ancient city of Babylon, located in present-day Iraq, has just been named a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The 4,000-year-old metropolis, which developed into one of the world’s largest and most prominent cities under Hammurabi’s rule, was once the capital of the hulking Babylonian Empire.

The site was also famously home to the Hanging Gardens, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Though the ruins have sustained significant damage due to time and the US military occupation of Iraq in the early 2000s, added protection from the UN should help preserve the stunning and prominent relics of this historic city.

On Friday, July 5, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee voted to add the historic city of Babylon to its list of World Heritage sites.

Here are 13 photos that show what it’s like to visit Babylon, a city that the UN called “unquestionably one of the most important archaeological sites in the world.”

caption The ancient city of Babylon. source Homo Cosmicos/Shutterstock

The ancient metropolis, which developed into one of the world’s largest and most prominent cities under Hammurabi’s rule, was once the capital of the hulking Babylonian Empire.

caption Babylonian Assyrian inscriptions on stone. source Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock

Located about 50 miles south of Baghdad, Babylon is more than 4,000 years old.

caption Restored ruins of the South palace of Nebuchadnezzar in ancient Babylon. source Jukka Palm/Shutterstock

Iraqi officials and preservationists had long campaigned to see the ruins protected through the UN, according to the Associated Press.

caption Walls of the ancient city of Babylon. source Homo Cosmicos/Shutterstock

The site was famously home to the Hanging Gardens, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

caption A reconstruction of the Babylonian hanging gardens. source DE AGOSTINI PICTURE LIBRARY / Getty Images

Though the city is both beautiful and striking, visiting Babylon today is a somewhat understated experience.

caption Ruins of Processional Way in ancient Babylon. source Homo Cosmicos/Shutterstock

After the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, troops constructed a military base on the ruins of Babylon. According to UNESCO, the base caused “major damage” to the archaeological site.

caption Ruins of the North palace of Babylon. source Peter Sobolev/Shutterstock

Much to the chagrin of archaeologists, Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi government attempted to reconstruct much of the ruins using modern bricks.

Still, the ancient city is home to many authentic archaeological feats that visitors have been able to explore since the site reopened to tourists in 2009.

The Ishtar Gate, which served as the main entrance to the ancient city, was adorned with blue, glazed bricks.

The portal also features intricate designs of bulls, dragons, and lions.

The Lion of Babylon stands tall and intact on the ancient city’s grounds.

Now that the city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, all of its monuments and ruins will be better protected from further damage.