I stayed at Baccarat Hotel New York, which is considered one of the finest in the world, and think it’s nearly perfect — but there are a few things to consider before spending hundreds per night

The Baccarat Hotel in New York is regularly celebrated as the best hotel in the city, if not the world, earning top rankings on major lists for elegant five-star luxury accommodations and hospitality.

The hotel is owned by the French fine crystal brand of the same name with common areas and guest rooms all teeming with fixtures, glassware, and chandeliers from the high-end line.

I spent a night on-site to see whether the property lived up to its posh hype and can confirm that the hotel is a glimpse of opulence at its finest, though it still manages to feel refined and welcoming.

Of course, you can’t be declared the best by being fancy alone, and I felt a mix of lofty expectations as well as a healthy dose of skepticism ahead of my visit. I’ve stayed in and reviewed a lot of luxury hotels ⁠- would this one really be that different?

In short, yes. Baccarat makes art of luxury, with a striking palette of rich wood, white marble, pops of ruby red, and of course, plenty of crystal. It’s all complemented by impeccable service and painstaking attention to detail.

I stayed in an entry-level Atelier King, which even in low season starts at $745 per night for roughly 380 square feet. Some might balk at that price, but those aren’t the people who stay here. Baccarat is favored by well-heeled affluent travelers, business executives, and in my imagination, James Bond.

The price doesn’t yield just a room in Midtown, but rather, an overall experience that is indulgent but elegant, sleek but tasteful, and welcoming without pretension.

At first glance, it’s almost perfect. But even luxury hotels come with some caveats.

Here’s what you need to know before making the splurge.

caption The exterior of Baccarat leads to a small room, rather than a grand lobby, and is located directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

As a longtime New Yorker, I’m always wary of a Midtown hotel, which can often feel overcrowded, noisy, and not the reprieve I need, especially when it’s near Times Square.

But walking up to Baccarat was not quite what I expected. The entrance is sleek but understated and lacks the grandeur typically associated with expansive lobbies seen in ultra-luxury hotels. It’s easily overshadowed by its neighbor across the street, the Museum of Modern Art.

caption Hotel lobby or MoMa exhibit? source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Once I located the door and entered, I found myself in an empty room lined in dark wood, illuminated by an installation of twinkling crystal glasses. With no other guests in there at the time, I felt like I had stumbled into an offshoot of MoMA.

caption The dimly lit elevator bank is richly regal. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The sanctuary-like space led to a small elevator bank that was dark and intimate, lit only by one grand chandelier. I imagined I had left MoMA and wandered into a billionaire’s gothic mansion.

The elevator was equally elegant, dotted with a crystal wall sconce that I admired as I rode up to the lobby.

When the elevator doors opened, I was able to peek into the restaurant, which appeared like a plush lounge with neutral upholstered seating and extraordinary chandeliers.

I turned my attention to the lobby off to the side, which was simple with a long desk backed by a geometric-patterned wall, and a small concierge table. I arrived around 4 p.m. on a Sunday and there were no guests in front of me. Check-in was fast, and my host offered to take me to my room for a brief tour of its features, which was an offering I’ve only ever been provided in five-star hotels in Asia.

caption A canopy bed takes center stage in the Atelier King room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was booked in an Atelier King, which is Baccarat’s entry-level room with a starting price of $745 per night. All rooms showcased a piece of crystal outside the door like a piece of art that was encased in glass.

Inside, the 380-square-foot room featured chevron wood floors which led to a polished bedroom with a canopy bed, a long desk with bench (and feather quill pen!), and a small table and two chairs. Two closets were hidden behind panel doors that looked like they were part of the wall, and a bright red minibar housed European spirits and Baccarat glassware.

caption Deep red accents are signature at Baccarat, and color an otherwise neutral palette. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Every piece of the design felt thoughtful and deliberate, from the small red rose by the bedside, to the perfectly positioned throw blanket and crystal wall sconces. Across from the bed was a large mirror, behind which a flat-screen TV was hidden. It only became visible when turned on, which was pretty impressive.

caption My bathroom was modestly-sized, save for the spacious walk-in shower. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bathroom was also immaculate and came with Baccarat-branded toiletries and two crystal tumblers. The sink, while large, had limited counter space for two people to get ready at the same time.

The toilet was separate, hidden behind a large door with an ornate silver handle, across the way from the walk-in marble shower, which was a highlight. The pressure was excellent and the expansive rainfall shower head was one of the best I’ve encountered.

caption A glass partition in the shower looks directly onto the bedroom but can be closed for privacy by a sliding wall panel. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

As is the case with most design-forward hotels, the shower was visible from the bedroom by a glass partition, though it was possible to slide another panel over the glass that looked like an extension of the wall, akin to a hidden passageway.

caption The sliding wall panel from the other side, which was one of the very James Bond-like elements to the room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The room felt comfortably-sized for two people and the overall look was overwhelmingly posh, though the space might have felt more generous with a bit less furniture. Had I been traveling with large luggage it would have felt like tighter quarters to share.

I was also disappointed that there was no coffeemaker in the room, nor was complimentary coffee available in the lobby. I didn’t have time in the morning to sit in the lounge and order a cup, and this felt like a basic guest need that was overlooked.

My room was on the seventh floor and overlooked other buildings and an alleyway, with no real view to speak of. This was fine by me, as I did not hear one honk or hint of street noise.

Unfortunately, I did hear significant noise from my neighbor next door watching TV. The TV was so loud, I could hear it over the blare of mine, and it was unsettling. I was pretty surprised and would view it as disappointing and frustrating to pay upwards of $800 per night and be able to hear the goings-on next door. I was planning to phone down to the front desk to complain when the noise stopped, but I did hear it for nearly two hours.

While the room was near perfect, this was a major detractor. Suites, or a corner room, might offer a bit more noise reduction with the added space.

caption The restaurant, The Grand Salon, feels like the kind of place you go for high tea. Which is appropriate, since they serve that, too. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Baccarat Hotel has a few on-site offerings worth your attention.

The Grand Salon serves three meals a day as well as afternoon tea in a beautiful space decorated in the same neutral palette as the rest of the hotel contrasted by large red orbs crafted from roses.

I stopped in for dinner, comped by the hotel, and found the German-influenced menu from celebrity chef Gabriel Kreuther to be a delight. The menu is subject to change, but I highly recommend the Tarte Flambee, King Salmon, Alsatian Spaetzle, or the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup appetizer, which I have not been able to stop thinking about since. Make time to admire the ample crystal on display, including the most impressive collection of chandeliers I spotted while on property. Do note there is a minimum spend of $75 per person.

caption The Bar is a dark, moody enclave that feels like you’ve stumbled into a glittering bar car from decades ago. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Adjacent is The Bar, inspired by retro cocktail lounges from decades past and glam French ballrooms. The cocktails are inventive and the space is moody and sultry, with crimson red walls and accents, dark wood, a checkered floor, and stunning crystal, of course.

caption The gym is much larger than most hotel gyms, but the lack of windows and so much fluorescent lighting may feel off-putting. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel also prioritizes health and wellness with an expansive, well-stocked gym that includes Woodway treadmills, weights, and a separate room for yoga, barre, and Pilates. It’s open 24 hours a day and has amenities such as water and small snacks. While the space is large, there are no windows.

caption Save time for a lap in the indoor heated pool, followed by lounging on one of the plush day beds. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Across from the gym is a large indoor heated pool with an Art Deco-inspired black and white checkered bottom, flanked by plush cabanas that feel pretty indulgent for an indoor offering.

There’s also Spa De La Mer, the first dedicated spa in the United States from the celebrity favorite skincare brand. Custom treatments such as facials and massages incorporate the products and start around $200 per treatment.

Other hotel perks include town car service within a 15 block radius, concierge, free Wi-Fi, and shopping experiences in the flagship Baccarat store.

The Museum of Modern Art, or MoMa as it’s commonly known, is across the street and their popular store with innovative products inspired by art is right next door to the hotel.

Baccarat Hotel is a short walk to Rockefeller Plaza, the theater district, and Times Square to the south, and Central Park is only a short walk north. The best hotel in New York is also close to the best restaurant in New York, Le Bernardin. Other high-end restaurants nearby include Ocean Prime, Nobu Fifty Seven, Quality Bistro, and Gallagher’s Steakhouse. For sweets, Magnolia Bakery is a short 5-minute walk.

Baccarat Hotel holds a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor and is ranked 23 out of 509 hotels in New York City.

Past praise lauds the “exquisite” service and superb food. Writes one reviewer, “The Baccarat is the epitome of what every hotel should be. The staff is world-class, the decor is stunning, the accommodations are luxurious, the food is delicious, and the wine list is incredible. Nothing compares. As gorgeous as the hotel is, it’s truly the kindness of the entire team that keeps us coming back.”

More critical criticism cites disappointing room service, inattentive bar staff, small public spaces, strict policies, and small room sizes for the extravagant price, as well as the lack of coffeemaker.

Who Stays Here: Business executives and affluent travelers visiting from abroad.

We like: The opulent rooms felt as elegant as I expected from such a high-end luxury hotel. They really offer that ‘wow’ moment when you first walk in.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The walk-in rainfall shower was a true delight, as was the Grand Salon. I typically skip hotel restaurants, but my meal here was excellent with delicious meals I’ve thought about long after checking out.

We think you should know: This hotel is exceedingly posh and might not be a great fit for families with young children or travelers just seeking a room as a base to sleep. The on-site restaurant also mandates a minimum spend of $75 per person, which speaks to the overall elevated cost of staying here.

We’d do this differently next time: Speak up sooner about the noise next door as it detracted from my overall stay, and request a room with less noise bleed. I’d also love to try out the spa and pool areas, which were luxe indulgences worth a visit.

The Baccarat is considered one of the best hotels in New York for good reason. The entire experience is pure class with white-glove service for a stay that conveys true luxury.

Marble, crystal chandeliers, deep wood, and vibrant crimson red accents feel sumptuous, and as such, staying here doesn’t come cheap. Even starter rooms don’t list much below $745 per night, easily rising to $900 on most nights.

As such, it’s not a hotel for ordinary tourists or frugal travelers, but rather, those who have a sincere appreciation for lavish hotels, and who expect nothing less than superior design and service, as well as top-tier business travelers with an expense account to match.

Of course, even high-end hotels have faults, and some rooms might feel small or noisy. But if you can afford to stay here, the overall experience will likely outweigh these inconveniences, which can be avoided by speaking to staff ahead of your arrival or opting for a higher-level room or suite.

You could easily pay less for a larger suite elsewhere, but it’s hard to imagine replicating the same level of luxury afforded at Baccarat.