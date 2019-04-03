‘Bachelor’ alum Amanda Stanton said a hacker leaked nude photos from her breast augmentation and has been harassing her

caption Stanton revealed that a hacker stole her photos. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Amanda Stanton explained on Instagram that someone found topless photos of her from her breast augmentation.

The hacker has reportedly been sending the photos to her friends and asking for money in order to stop.

Stanton opened up about the situation to her fans in the hopes that it will stop the hacker.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

“The Bachelor” star Amanda Stanton told fans Tuesday that she is the latest celebrity to have her privacy violated online, and she took to Instagram to explain the whole saga to her fans.

After alluding to her heightened anxiety and losing sleep on an earlier post, Stanton posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories tearfully detailing how a hacker has been harassing her, threatening to release nude medical photos from her breast augmentation.

“About three weeks ago, when we first moved into our new place, I woke up randomly in the middle of the night and looked at my email,” she began. “I had about four emails from a random person … who had said that he hacked into my doctor’s database from when I had a breast augmentation.”

Stanton said the hacker told her he had nude photos of her from the doctor’s office

“He was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send the photos to everybody that I follow,” she continued. She said that he also threatened that even if she unfollowed everyone, he already knew who she followed and had it documented.

caption Stanton’s message to fans. source Instagram/Amanda Stanton

According to Stanton, the hacker then “slowly started sending … photos to people” and sending her “just really weird messages” and harassing her every day.

“It’s just been hard explaining the story so many times,” she said, wiping away tears. “I just don’t wanna give somebody like that power over me and I hope that maybe, just by addressing it, that he’ll stop.”

She also asked her followers to “be respectful” and keep the photos private if they receive them.

“I’m just so frustrated and I just feel very violated,” she concluded. “I’ve also been harassed every single day. I don’t know what other information this person has. It’s just been kind of exhausting.”

Stanton said she has notified authorities about the hacker. Revenge porn has been criminalized under California law since 2013, and she has the option to file a police report under California Penal Code 647(j)(4) or to sue the hacker under California civil code 1708.85.

Stanton did not clarify if she would be taking legal action.