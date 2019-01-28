All of the ‘Bachelor’ franchise couples who have children together

caption Jade and Tanner Tolbert welcomed Emerson “Emmy” in August 2017. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Although there can be a lot of heartbreak on “The Bachelor” franchise, a lot of people find lasting relationships there.

A lot of children have been born because their parents met on a “Bachelor” show, including “Bachelor in Paradise.”

These are the “Bachelor” couples who now have children.

It’s been almost two decades since “The Bachelor” premiered on ABC for the first time, and even though fans have witnessed a lot of heartbreak on the franchise, there have also been a lot of love stories that have started because of the show. And sometimes those love stories even turn into happy families.

Read on for the list of “Bachelor” franchise couples who have children.

Sean and Catherine Lowe have two sons together

Sean and Catherine Lowe rode off into the sunset together on “The Bachelor” in 2013 and tied the knot one year later. It didn’t take long before they started a family. In July 2016, they welcomed their first baby, a boy named Samuel, and last year, their second baby, another boy named Isaiah, was born.

Jason and Molly Mesnick have a brood of their own

The Mesnicks’ love story got off to a rocky start when Jason chose to dump his “Bachelor” final pick, Melissa Rycroft, on camera during “After The Final Rose.” But Molly and Jason are still together and they have a 5-year-old daughter named Riley, as well as Jason’s son from his previous relationship, Ty.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have welcomed two children

After falling in love on “The Bachelorette,” Hebert and Rosenbaum have been married for six years. They’ve had two children – a boy named Ford, who is 4, and a 2-year-old girl named Essie.

“I feel this sense of completeness,” Hebert told People in 2017. “We’re very happy with our cute little family.”

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have a daughter

After Roper pursued Chris Soules on “The Bachelor” and Tolbert competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on “The Bachelorette,” the couple met on “Bachelor in Paradise,” ending the season with a proposal. Today, Roper and Tolbert are married with one daughter, Emerson, who celebrated her first birthday in August 2018.

On January 28, Roper announced via Instagram that the couple is expecting baby #2 in August.

And so do Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

After Waddell and Bass met on “Bachelor in Paradise” and tied the knot on the same show a year later, they welcomed their daughter, Bella, into the world. She will turn 1 in February.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are proud parents to two sons

Trista and Ryan Sutter have had two children since “The Bachelorette”

Since Trista Sutter was the very first woman to star on “The Bachelorette,” her children with her final pick, Ryan Sutter, have already grown up so much. The Sutters have been married for more than 15 years and have a 9-year-old son, Maxwell, and a 10-year-old daughter, Blakesley.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.